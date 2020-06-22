Torrington wins doubleheader against Zephyrs

The Torrington Tigers used clutch hitting and timely pitching to take a doubleheader from the WESTCO Zephyrs on Saturday, June 20 at Cleveland Field.
In the firs game, Torrington pounded out 10 hits and scored six runs in the middle innings to take the 8-3 victory.
The second game was a little tighter, but the Tigers scored two runs in the seventh inning to earn the 8-5 win.
Torrington coach Rob Mortimore said his team played well and needed the win after two heartbreaking, one-run losses (7-6 and 6-5) to Cheyenne Post 6 on Wednesday, June 17.
“We came out and pitched well,” Mortimore said. “That was the key for us today, to pound the strike zone, and we got timely hits. We did a lot of damage with two outs, so it was nice to see our 2-out and 2-strike approach. That is what we focused on this week. We just wanted to put the ball in play and that is what we did with two outs and good things happened.”
Torrington found the rhythm back after those Cheyenne losses.
“We were in a rhythm until Cheyenne. We went down to Cheyenne and lost a couple close games. A couple things didn’t fall our way and lost our rhythm there, but it was nice for these guys to bounce back and get right back in the win column and to get that success back.”
Torrington, who moves to 11-7 on the year, played a WESTCO team that just started playing games on Thursday. WESTCO drops to 0-3 on the season.
Mortimore said WESTCO will be fine.
“I know they are a young team and just getting started and they will be fine,” he said. “It was nice to come out and see them and get it done.”
WESTCO Zephyrs skipper Jeremiah Luber said his team just needs to find the rhythm.
“We did some things better, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Luber said. “It was a couple games that we weren’t able to come out on top and we are really hurting ourselves defensively right know. We just have to keep grinding away.”
After dropping that first game 8-3, the Zephyrs played much better in the second game, cutting a 4-0 deficit at one one point to 6-5 entering the seventh inning.
“We took a step forward. We started playing in the middle portion of that game,” Luber said. “We started playing a little cleaner baseball. Defensively we were making plays and limiting our mistakes and it gave us an opportunity to break through there. I believe it was the sixth inning that we got three runs and got it to within one. We got a couple guys on and executed bunt there and had some timely hitting.”
Torrington opened the second game with four runs in the first inning on four hits. Nick Sherybeyn led off with a single and scored on an error for the 1-0 lead. When it was all over, Torrington had four runs on the board in the first inning.
WESTCO fought back, slicing the lead in half with two runs in the second inning. Jace Heimerman started things with a single and then KJ Hartline walked. Heimerman scored the first run on a sacrifice fly by Jared Balthazor and Hartline scored the second run on a Chris Snelling single.
Torrington answered back with two runs in the fourth. Blake Lofink led off with a single followed by a Sherbeyn double. After a balk that scored one run, Sherbeyn came racing home on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.
WESTCO scored three runs in the sixth inning to make it 6-5. Tate Carson started the sixth with a single followed by Heimerman reaching on an error. Both came around to score on a Hartline grounder to make it 6-4. Hartline scored to make it 6-5 on a Porter Robbins ground out.
WESTCO continued the hot play into the seventh with Hartline getting the first two Torrington batters out. Then Camden Riley singled followed by a Gabe Mitchell double to score Riley to make the score 7-5. Sherbeyn followed with a single to scored Deagen Keith with the eighth run for the win.
The Tigers finished with 13 hits in the game. Sherbeyn led the way with a 4-of-5 performance with a double and two runs scored. Riley also had two hits in the win.
The Zephyrs had six hits in the contest. Hunter McCollum had the only extra base hit with a double. Heinerman and Hartline each scored two runs.
Jackson Jones picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings in allowing five hits, two runs and striking out one. Riley earned the save, going two innings in allowing one hit, three runs, and striking out four.
The first game saw the Zephyrs strike first with a run in the second as Hartline singled and scored on a Robbins sacrifice fly.
WESTCO couldn’t hold the lead as Torrington scored four times in the third and twice more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.
Torrington’s big third inning all started with Tristen Kingsley doubling to start the frame and scored on a Nick Sherbeyn single to tie things at one. Cameron Murphy followed with a single and Sherbeyn made it 2-1 as he stole home and Murphy comes around to score the third run on an error. Torrington led 4-1 after a Keith run-scoring single scored Sam Firminhac.
Torrington scored twice more in the fourth on just one hit, a Murphy RBI single that scored Lofink for a 6-1 lead.
WESTCO came back with a single run in the bottom of the fourth as Robbins singled to score Jace Heimerman.
Torrington came right back with two more in the fifth, all with two outs, to take an 8-2 lead. It all started with a 2-out Gabe Mitchell double. Kingsley followed with a run-scoring single. After Lofink singled, Kingsley scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-2.
Torrington pounded out 10 hits in the first game. Murphy, who took the win on the mound, led the team with two hits and a RBI. Kingsley, who had a double, scored three times in the game.
The Zephyrs had seven hits with Porter Robbins lead the way with two singles and two RBIs. Tate Carson had the only extra base hit with a double.
Murphy went 3 2/3 innings on the hill to get the win, surrendering seven hits and two runs while striking out three. Firminhac tossed 2 1/3 innings in allowing a run and a hit with three strikeouts, while Sherbeyn tossed the final frame, getting two strikeouts.
The Zephyrs utilized two pitchers. Carson got the start and went four innings in scattering seven hits and giving up six runs with three strike outs. Robbins tossed the final three innings in allowing four hits and two runs, while striking out three.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday against Cheyenne teams. The Zephyrs will travel to Cheyenne to face Cheyenne Post 6 in a doubleheader while Torrington hosts a different Cheyenne team.
Game 1
Torrington 004 220 0 – 8 10 3
WESTCO Zephyrs 010 110 0 – 3 7 4
WP – Cameron Murphy, LP – Tate Carson.
2B – Torrington (Tristan Kingsley, Gabe Mitchell); WESTCO (Tate Carson).
Game 2
Torrington 400 200 2 – 8 13 2
WESTCO Zephyrs 020 003 0 – 5 6 3
WP – Jackson Jones, LP – Jace Heimerman; S – Camden Riley.
2B – Torrington (Nick Sherbeyn, Gabe Mitchell); WESTCO (Hunter McCollum).
