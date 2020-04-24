Torrington's Kadra Clark signs with CSC

With a father who is a highly regarded rodeo coach, it’s no wonder Kadra Clark fell in love with the sport.
Her father Jake Clark has been the rodeo coach at Eastern Wyoming College for more than 20 years. Being around rodeo her whole life, Clark said she has been riding a horse before she could even walk.
“I’ve been riding a long time,” she said.
Clark competes in three events — barrel racing, goat tying and team roping.
Goat tying, though, is her favorite rodeo event, and the one she is best at.
Clark currently sits in third place in Wyoming in goat tying, but all of the spring rodeos have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is disappointing, but it is what it is,” she said. “All I’m doing right now is practicing to get better, so when we do get to start up again I’m going to ready to roll with it.”
She said she would be disappointed if the whole season is canceled, but she said it would be a minor setback,
“Rodeo is always going to be part of my life, so it is what it is,” she said. “I hope that we do get to compete. I’ll ready.”
Clark said she practices often so that she is ready to go when things return to normal.
“Every day, I ride horses and try to rope and tie goats,” she said. “Along with that, I workout and run. Keeping in shape is important, too.
“I do a lot of goat tying every day. Sometimes I will go out with my horse,” she said.
So far, the Wyoming High School Rodeo Finals are still planned. Like every other summer sport, things could change depending on when directed health measures are lifted and life returns to normal.
“If they did cancel the state finals, I could advance to the national finals, but hopefully they have both,” she said.
To advance to nationals, one must be in the top four of their event, she said. As of right now, she said she doesn’t have enough points to qualify in breakaway roping or barrel racing.
Clark’s rodeo skills has earned her a scholarship to compete at Chadron State College.
“I really fell in love with the campus and the school, and the program I’m going into, it really worked for me,” she said. “Academically, that was the factor in deciding, and I love rodeo. It just worked out for me to go there.”
She said she had considered competing at EWC, but academically she will be a sophomore when she arrives on campus. It would have only given her one season to compete there.
“I looked at a lot of different schools and other options, and it mostly came down to academics for me because I have a lot of college credits,” she said. “I really like it at Chadron. The cool thing about rodeo is my dad can be my coach forever. He’s always going to be my favorite coach.”
Clark has also played basketball since the fourth grade.
“I played basketball in high school. I really enjoyed it,” Clark said. “Maybe I will get in the gym (at Chadron State). Basketball is super fun for me, but rodeo is my passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.