Trenton Marquez leads Bayard over Hemingford

Trenton Marquez scored 19 points and the Bayard Tigers used a strong first and fourth quarter in earning a 48-41 win over Hemingford in the first-round of the C2-12 sub-district game at Gering High School Monday evening.
Bayard started and ended the game with big runs to earn a trip to the semifinals and a date with top-seeded Bridgeport Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Gering High School. The other semi-final match pits No. 2 Morrill against No. 3 Kimball at 7 p.m. The winners meet Thursday at 7 p.m. for the C2-12 sub-district title.
Bayard head coach Michael Simons said his team had a strong start, leading 23-8 after the first quarter.
“We came out firing on all cylinders,” Simons said. “Our shots were falling, and we were flying around on defense. We came out in a zone and created some turnovers and got some easy baskets.”
The first quarter was a key to the game for Hemingford. The Bobcats led 4-3 early, but Daemon Avilez hit three buckets, including a 3-pointer as the Tigers went on a 10-0 run to lead 13-4. Hemingford came back with back-to-back buckets to cut the lead to 13-8, but Bayard closed out the first on another 10-0 run to lead 23-8 after one quarter.
The second and third quarter went to Hemingford as the Bobcats outscored Bayard 25-10 in the two middle quarters to tied the game at 33-33 after three periods.
Hemingford got to within single digits at 27-18 in the second quarter on a bucket by Jayce Meyring and trailed 29-22 at the half on back-to-back buckets by Kenneth Wyland.
Hemingford opened the third quarter on two straight hoops by Brian Turek to cut the lead to 29-26. The Bobcats finally tied the game at 31-31 on a bucket by Alexander Plog with 1:45 to play. Both teams were knotted after three at 33-33.
The Bobcats took their first lead of the game with 6:51 to play on a bucket by Darin Turek. Bayard came back to take a 37-37 lead on buckets. Hemingford led 39-37 before Bayard switched back to a zone defense and closed out the game on a 11-2 run to earn the 48-41 win.
Simons said that late fourth quarter run was the difference.
“We were in a man and we switched back to our 2-3 zone to give them a different look,” he said. “We got a few steals and we finally got some rebounds and got some layups at the other end.”
Both teams were young with both teams playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores. Simons said this win is a huge momentum boost for his young team.
“It is a huge win,” he said. “When you come in here against a good team like Hemingford, who are very well coached and they beat us earlier in the year. And it being sub-districts, too, it is a good confidence booster going into tomorrow. Hopefully we can come out with a good showing against Bridgeport.”
Bayard had two in double figures. Marquez led the way with 19 points, 15 points which came in the first and fourth quarter. Avilez chipped in 10, while Daeton Blanco had six points.
Hemingford had eight players hit the scoring column. Wyland led the way with 10 points followed by Plog with nine and Darin Turek with seven. Brian Turek finished with six.
Simons said Tuesday’s contest against Bridgeport will be a battle and his team just needs to take care of the ball.
“We just have to take care of the ball,” he said. “It is one of those things that the first couple times we played them, we just turned over the ball and gave them easy layups and they knocked down shots and we didn’t.”
Bayard 23 6 4 15 – 48
Hemingford 8 14 11 8 – 41
BAYARD
Jack Kildow 3, Ryan Liakos 4, Faemon Avilez 10, Ben Sauer 4, Daeton Blanco 6, Quintin Hassel 2, Trenton Marquez 19, Garret Hopkins 1.
HEMINGFORD
Rick Turek 2, Darin Turek 7, Caiden Hill 2, Brian Turek 6, Zachary Rozmiarek 2, Alexander Plog 9, Jayce Meyring 4, Kenneth Wyland 10.
