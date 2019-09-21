Turnovers haunt Eagles in loss at Fort Lewis

DURANGO, Colo. — A blustery first half for the Chadron State College football team put the homestanding Fort Lewis College in the driver’s seat, and the Eagles’ comeback bid in the second half fell 15 yards short as the Skyhawks escaped with a 37-30 victory Saturday at Ray Dennison Memorial Field in Durango, Colorado.
CSC fell to 1-2 (1-2 RMAC) with the loss, while Fort Lewis improved to 2-1 (2-1 RMAC).
“Credit goes to Fort Lewis for putting together a good plan today,” CSC head coach Jay Long said. “They really slowed the game down on us.”
Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. The longest drive was on the opening possession by FLC, when Chadron State safety Tyree Fryar intercepted a ball at the Eagles’ 20-yard line after a 32-yard, eight play possession by the Skyhawks. Fort Lewis held the ball for more than 10 of the 15 minutes, however.
The scoreboard was finally breached when Fort Lewis went 57 yards in the second quarter but settled for a field goal. Their next possession started on a short field at the 50-yard line and went the whole way for a scoring pass from FLC quarterback Jake Lowry to star receiver Isaac Leppke to make it 10-0 Skyhawks.
Just a few short seconds later, Fort Lewis tacked on another touchdown when Suli Tukumoeatu picked up a fumble by CSC quarterback Dalton Holst and carried it five yards into the endzone to put FLC up 16-0 after a failed kick.
“We gave up 21 points on turnovers,” Long said. “It all goes down as sloppy play in the first half. We made dumb penalties, and we weren’t executing. I’m frustrated and disappointed in myself. As a coach I’ll make sure the first half goes better. We have talent, but our discipline isn’t there. If that doesn’t change, it’s on our coaching staff.”
CSC finally managed to score late in the half with a 25-yard pass from Holst to senior receiver Tevon Wright. A two-point attempt by the Eagles failed, leaving them behind 16-6.
Things looked up for the Eagles coming out of halftime. Starting at their own 13, they reeled off three plays in a row of 10 or more yards, before Holst found senior receiver Brandon Fullerton for a touchdown, this one coming from the Skyhawks’ 40.
That’s when back-to-back possessions turned into sack fumbles in Fort Lewis’s favor, turning the game in a hurry. FLC junior lineman Blayke De La Rosa was involved in both, punching the first out at the goal line, and returning the second for a 40-yard score.
At 30-13, late in the third quarter, the Eagles were still not finished. Holst led a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive that ended in Wright’s second touchdown catch of the day, a nearly identical 27-yarder with about 40 seconds remaining in the period.
After a four-and-out by Fort Lewis, the Eagles got the ball at their own 43. They continued to move the ball well, and went 57 yards on an 11-play drive. Holst optioned out of the pass at the FLC nine-yard line, instead taking it himself into paydirt.
Another four-and-out was forced by the CSC defense and Noah Kerchal, whose 17-yard sack pinned the Skyhawks at their own 10-yard line. The Fort Lewis punt gave the Eagles a short field, which they used to tie the game 30-all with a 35-yard field goal with six and a half minutes left to play.
The final score belonged to the Skyhawks, however. They faced second-and-17 near midfield, due to a false start infraction, when CSC’s Fryar was tagged with defensive pass interference to extend the drive. Lowry passed all the way downfield to the CSC six-yard line, and took it the rest of the way in on foot to make it 37-30.
On the Eagles’ final possession, which started at 1:36, Holst was just 2-of-7, but managed to drive down to the FLC 15 where time expired.
Chadron State allowed only 275 total yards in the game, but also gave up three first downs to penalties.
Senior running back Stevann Brown had his biggest game of the season, gaining 94 yards on 25 carries. Holst had his highest passing yardage so far this year with 350. Wright also had a season high at 139 receiving yards.
Ethan Zimmerman, filling in the punting duties for senior Will Morgan, averaged nearly 40 yards on his three punts, one of which rolled for 70 yards.
Fryar was the leading tackler for the Eagles, and also added the pick on the opening possession. Together the Eagles defense totaled 11 tackles for loss.
Chadron State celebrates homecoming next week against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks, who are 1-1 (1-0 RMAC) on the season.
Chadron State 0 6 14 10 — 30
Fort Lewis 0 16 14 7 — 37
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
FLC — Logan Keasler 30 field goal.
FLC — Isaac Leppke 11 pass from Jake Lowry (Kaesler kick)
FLC — Suli Tukumoeatu 5 return of CSC fumble (kick failed)
CSC — Tevan Wright 25 pass from Dalton Holst (pass failed)
Third Quarter
CSC — Brandon Fullerton 40 pass from Holst (Colton Dolder kick)
FLC — Tim Paogofie recovered CSC fumble in end zone (Kaesler kick)
FLC — Blayke De La Rosa returned CSC fumble 40 yards (Kaesler kick)
Fourth Quarter
CSC — Wright 27 pass from Holst (Dolder kick)
CSC — Holst 9 run (Dolder kick)
CSC — Dolder 35 field goal.
FLC — Lowry 1 run (Kaesler kick)
CSC FLC
First Downs 26 17
Total Net Yards 441 275
Rushes, Yards 35-91 38-161
Passing Yards 350 114
Passing 25-50-0 10-23-1
Return Yards 151 112
Punts, Average 3-39.7 6-38.7
Fumbles, Lost 6-3 1-0
Penalties, Yards 10-106 8-61
Rushing: CSC — Stevann Brown 25-94, Priest Jennings 3-2, Dalton Holst 5-minus 2, Elijah Myles 2-minus 3. FLC — Jeff Hansen 19-95, Jake Lowry 18-69, Arealous Hughes 1-minus 3.
Passing: CSC — Dalton Holst 25-50-0, 350 yards, 3 TDs. FLC — Jake Lowry 10-22-1, 114 yards, 1 TD; Parker Strahler 0-1-0.
Receiving: CSC — Tevon Wright 9-139, Cole Thurness 6-74, Brandon Fullerton 5-82, Stevann Brown 2-13, Colt Foster 1-20, Chad Mikelson 1-15, Matt Vargas 1-7. FLC — Arealous Hughes 4-24, Jeff Hansen 2-18, Zach Russell 1-23, Sam Kullberg 1-22, Markez Boyken 1-16, Isaac Leppke 1-11.
Kickoff Returns: CSC — Stevann Brown 5-151. FLC — Matt Waid 4-139, Ka’Lonn 1-15.
Tackles: CSC — Tyree Fryer 3-6, 9; Travis Wilson 2-6, 8; DeAndre Barthwell 6-1, 7; Tyler Lewis 4-3, 7; Joel Carpenter 3-4, 7; Calder Focella 2-3, 5. FLC — Duane Jones 6-4,10; Darrian Stickney 4-6, 10; Ka’Lonn Milton 7-1, 8; Shane Wetzel 3-4,7; Scott Maxwell, 5-1, 6; Suli Tukumoeatu 3-3, 6.
