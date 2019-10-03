Twin City Invite kicks off in Scottsbluff, Gering

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff and Gering play host to the Twin City Volleyball Invitational beginning Friday, Oct. 4.
Competition begins at 3 p.m.
Gering coach Amanda Cochran said she expects some tough competition.
“We will play pretty competitively,” she said. “I think they will be great matches, but they will be competitive. The Twin City Invite is a really tough tournament. There’s a lot of quality teams that come here.”
Among the competition is Class C-1 No. 2-ranked Chadron. They come into the tournament with a record of 12-2-2.
“They’re pretty solid all the way around. If we have a great game, we can play right along with them. And hopefully get a win,” Cochran said. “They have a great team. They have great passing.”
Cochran said she has high expectations for her team going into the tournament.
“First of all, we are hoping to get into that top bracket (for the second day of the tournament). We’re hoping to get back to playing some great volleyball. We just want to rally and play some great volleyball on our side of the net. We want to play with absolute tenacity. Play 100% every ball.”
Her team is well seasoned after playing in some tough tournaments earlier in the season, Cochran said. They played in a tournament in Gothenburg that many call a mini-state tournament because of the caliber of play.
“We’ve seen some great volleyball,” she said.
Also playing in the tournament is Ogallala, who Gering fought hard in a three-set loss on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
After that game, Cochran said her team needed to pick it up on the defensive end.
“We have to clean up our side of the net. We had 15 blocking errors tonight and that is really, really big numbers,” Cochran said. “We have to make sure we are sealing at the net and making the block our first line of defense.
“They did fight hard and showed a lot of heart and grit {tonight]. They played really good defense and touched a lot of balls. We just had too many seams open in the front row.”
Pool play will be held at four sites. Chadron and Rapid City Central kick off play in the blue pool, which will be played at Gering High School’s main gym. After that match, Gering takes on Lexington followed by the Bulldogs match against Chadron. Gering will face Rapid City Central later in the day.
In the white pool played at Scottsbluff High School’s main gym, Scottsbluff opens play against Ogallala. The Bearcats also plays Rapid City Stevens and McCook.
Sidney and Spearfish begin play in the red pool in SHS’s auxillary gym. Thunder Basin faces off against North Platte to open gold pool play at Gering’s auxiliary gym.
Schedule White Pool
Scottsbluff High School
3 p.m.
Ogallala vs. Scottsbluff
McCook vs. Rapid City Stevens
McCook vs. Ogallala
Rapid City Stevens vs. Scottsbluff
Scottsbluff vs. McCook
Ogallala vs Rapid City Stevens
Red Pool
SHS Auxiliary Gym
3 p.m.
Sidney vs. Spearfish
Torrington vs. Grand island Northwest
Torrington vvs. Sidney
Grand Island Northwest vs. Spearfish, South Dakota
Spearfish, South Dakota vs. Torrington
Sidney vs. Grand Island Northwest
Blue Pool
Gering High School
Chardon vs. Rapid City Central
Gering vs. Lexington
Gering vs. Chadron
Lexington vs. Rapid City Central
Rapid City Central vs. Gering
Chadron vs. Lexington
Gold Pool
Gering Auxiliary Gym
ThunderBasin vs. Rapid City
Burns, Wyoming vs. Alliance
Burns, Wyoming vs. ThunderBasin
Alliance vs. North Platte
North Platte vs. Burns, Wyoming
ThunderBasin vs. Alliance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.