Winter sports practice kicked off on Monday, Nov. 18 for area schools. For two Scottsbluff teams, that means waiting for the football team to finish its season before they can fill a full squad.
Bearcat wrestling coach Dustin Stodola said he still has some open weight classes that will be filled by some of the football players.
“I don’t think (it will be an issue),” Stodola said. “They might still be in football shape, but as long as they continue to work hard they will be just fine.”
He said he is hoping that he will have enough wrestlers to fill all of the weight classes.
“A lot of it is going to depend on how many guys are going to come back out after football. Hopefully, we will not have very many (open spots). We had to fill a lot, which hurt us last year,” Stodola said.
The Scottsbluff boys basketball team won’t have some of its top players until after the football season.
Among the basketball players still playing football are Jasiya DeOllos, Sam Clarkson, Sabastian Harsh and Jack Darnell.
“Some of our top guys are still playing football which makes it difficult,” Gullion said. “The biggest thing is, when we get them we don’t have much time to practice (before our first game of the season).”
Last year, the football team played in the Class B state championship game against Omaha Skutt on Tuesday, Nov. 20. The basketball team played just four days later. The Bearcats boys basketball team played on Saturday, Nov. 24. He said the players coming from the football team will be lucky to have a few days off to get ready for the upcoming basketball season.
“They might get a couple days off,” he said.
Gullion, though, said he has a lot of boys coming out for the basketball team. The Bearcats have 28 kids on the floor vying for a position on the squad including those still playing football.
Last year, the football players who went on to play basketball last year missed 14 practices.
“(Playing deep into the postseason) played a little bit of a role last year, especially at the beginning of the season,” Gullion said.
