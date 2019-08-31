UPDATED: Scottsbluff prevails in Hall's debut as head coach

It took a little longer than expected, but the Scottsbluff High School football team made sure Jud Hall’s head-coaching debut was a successful one.
Following two lightning delays that totaled over two hours, the Bearcats outscored visiting North Platte 21-0 in the second half to pull away for a 42-21 victory on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.
Scottsbluff, ranked No. 2 in the World-Herald’s Class B state rankings, has now won eight season openers in a row. This one proved to be a little extra special for Hall, who took over the program from Joe Benson in February after spending several years as an assistant.
“It felt really good,” Hall said. “I don’t know if I was more antsy or the kids were more antsy to get out here and play somebody else. You put in all that time over the summer and in practice, so it finally feels good to see the kids hit a different-colored jersey. If it would have taken six hours to play this game tonight, we would have played it.”
Much like last year’s contest between the Bearcats and Bulldogs in North Platte, the teams went back-and-forth in the opening half. Each offense managed to score three touchdowns in the first two quarters before settling for a 21-21 tie at intermission.
The waiting game then started. After a thunderstorm rolled through the area, play was halted for nearly 90 minutes.
Once the teams returned to the field for the second half, the momentum shift went in favor of the Bearcats. Scottsbluff outscored North Platte 21-0 in the final two quarters to pull away for the win.
Sabastian Harsh got the second-half scoring started with a 9-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Jacob Krul then took over from there. Krul accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He ran in one score from 19-yards out and then busted free for a 54-yard touchdown jaunt to put the nail in the coffin.
As easy as the Bearcats moved the ball on offense in the second half, the Bulldogs couldn’t maintain their offensive production. The Scottsbluff defense held North Platte to just 15 rushing yards after halftime.
Krul led all rushers in the contest with 220 yards and three touchdowns. Harsh ran for 150 yards and also reached the end zone three times.
Scottsbluff piled up 443 total yards in the game.
Hall was proud of the way the Bearcats overcame some opening-game mistakes to put themselves in position to find a way to win.
“It’s an early-season game with all the penalties, turnovers, and things like that. You have to find a way to win those battles within the game to put yourself in a position to win,” he said. “I think after we maybe got some first-half jitters out, or whatever it was, our ball security was a lot better in the second half. I think our conditioning level helped with that a little bit. We weren’t going to change anything and we weren’t going to freak out, we were going to rely on our kids to do what they needed to do and that’s what we did.”
Scottsbluff has now won 13 straight regular-season games dating back to 2017.
Next up is a trip to Hastings. The Tigers shocked many by posting a 30-7 road win in McCook on Friday night.
Scottsbluff has prevailed in its last eight meetings with Hastings, including by a score of 48-14 last year.
North Platte (0-1) 14 7 0 0 — 21
Scottsbluff (1-0) 14 7 7 14 — 42
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
NP — Dalton Caley 12 pass to Blake Vaughn (Nick Borges kick)
S — Sabastian Harsh 6 run (Caleb Walker kick)
S — Jacob Krul 10 run (Walker kick)
NP — Vaughn 24 run (Borges kick)
Second Quarter
NP — Ryan Farley 8 run (Borges kick)
S — Harsh 24 run (Walker kick)
Third Quarter
S — Harsh 9 run (Walker kick)
Fourth Quarter
S — Krul 19 run (Walker kick)
S — Krul 54 run (Walker kick)