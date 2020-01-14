USA Shooting Junior Olympic Championships set for Saturday, Jan. 18

The Western Nebraska 4-H Shooting Club is sponsoring the USA Shooting Junior Olympic Championships on Saturday, Jan. 18 in Mitchell and Gering.
The events shooters will compete in are 10-meter air rifle, 10-meter air pistol, 10-meter smallbore pistol and 50-feet smallbore rifle. There is a $12 fee for each event that will be forwarded to the Olympic Training Center.
The smallbore rifle and air rifle events will be at the Scotts Bluff County Events Center in Mitchell, while the smallbore pistols and air pistols will shoot at Sure Shot Gun Range in Gering.
For smallbore rifle men and women, doors open at 7:30 a.m, Practice is slated for 8:30, with record fire at 9. There will be a second relay at 11 a.m., if needed.
The air rifle men’s and women’s events will begin at 1:30 p.m. for preparation and sighters. Record fire starts at 2.
In pistol smallbore relay one, doors will open at 8:30 a.m. at Sure Shot Gun Range. The match will start at 8:30. There will be a second relay, if needed.
The first relay for air pistols will start after the smallbore pistol is done, but not before 9:30 a.m. The Match Director Al Weinhold, has the right to move the air pistol match to Mitchell, if the smallbore match goes longer than anticipated.
Competition is open to all youths born in 2000 or after. Competitors must be members of USA Shooting. Competitors may sign up for a USA Shooting membership at usashooting.org/membership.php. The membership fees for juniors is $30 per year.
For more information or to register for the event, call Mike Chrisman at 308-672-1564, or Al Weinhold at 308-225-2260.
