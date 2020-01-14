Voting wraps up Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Big Bucks Contest.
The Big Bucks Contest entry deadline passed on Wednesday, Jan. 8, and voting for the winners began on Thursday, Jan. 9.
This year, the Star-Herald had a record turnout with 41 total entries in three categories in the Big Bucks Contest.
Seven people submitted archery photos and 33 firearm photos were submitted. The Star-Herald received one muzzleloader entry.
The winner in each category will be determined by public voting and will win a gift card to Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops.
The hunter who garners the most votes will be the grand prize winner, and will receive a $100 gift card to Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops.
The public may cast their votes at starherald.com/bigbucks through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The Star-Herald will announce the winners in an ad on Jan. 19. We’ll also highlight the winners in a follow up article.
