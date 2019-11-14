Kelli Wentz has adjusted to and thrived at the collegiate soccer level in her four years at Southwest Minnesota State University.
But her soccer playing took a little bit of a different form from when Wentz was scoring goals for Scottsbluff High School where she scored a career 67 goals.
“My role on the field in college is similar to the role I had in high school because I am still playing in the midfield,” Wentz said. “However, I have transitioned to more of a holding/defensive position instead of an attacking midfielder. The role allows me to help defend as well as distribute balls and get in on the attack when the opportunity arises.”
Wentz has been a four-year starter for the Mustangs, where the soccer program went 11-6 this year and qualified for the NSIC Conference Tournament where they faced No. 2 Augustana on Wednesday, where they fell in the first round 3-1.
The loss ends her collegiate playing career but not without a lot of pride that she takes from her four years on the pitch including making the conference tournament for the first time in several years. That was the team’s goal and now they want to keep going.
“For this year specifically, I am really proud that our hard work as a team has led us into the tournament for the first time in a number of years, and I’m excited to see how far we can go,” she said. “I would not change anything at all from my time at SMSU. It’s been a great experience for me all along the way.”
Wentz said it is hard to imagine this her senior season.
“It’s amazing that I’m a senior already and am about to finish my last season of playing college soccer,” she said. “The time has gone by so fast and I’ve loved every minute of being at SMSU.”
When senior was held the first of November, it was fitting that her parents Scott and Jody were there to take in what their daughter has accomplished on the soccer pitch.
“Senior Day was so special and is something I will remember for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’m really thankful for my teammates and coaches for all they did for the seniors on that day to highlight our careers as Mustangs. It was also really special to have my parents there to walk me onto the field because they have had a major impact on who I am today and have supported me every step of the way.”
Wentz said the four years on the pitch in Minnesota has made her better as a player.
“I believe that I have grown so much as a soccer player since high school,” she said. “I have played with a number of very talented players and have had the opportunity to play against some great competition which has pushed me to become the best player I can be. I’ve also learned a lot about the game itself such as a variety of formations as well as different roles on the field.”
Wentz’ role in college soccer was totally different from high school, but it didn’t hamper her from playing the game where she was a four-year letter-winner, a 3-year starter, selected as a team captain this year, and a 2-time NSIC All-Academic team member.
“Things are going great. I am a double major in Early Childhood and Elementary Education, will student teach this spring and graduate in May,” Wentz said. “I have learned so much and am excited to continue on my journey toward becoming an educator. Soccer has also been going really well.”
While Wednesday was her last soccer match, she is hoping to continue in soccer as a coach.
“My plans after graduation are to find a teaching job in Minnesota and make an impact in young student’s lives every day,” she said. “In addition, I plan to pursue a master’s degree and would also like to coach either volleyball or soccer in the future. Soccer’s been an important part of my life and I’ll miss it, but it’ll be time to put the cleats away at the end of this season.”
The one thing that Wentz had to adjust to when she went to Southwest for soccer was the speed of play. But everything around soccer made the adjustment go smoothly.
“For me, I’ve had to adjust to the speed of play, physicality on the field and making decisions quicker,” she said. “One of the most valuable things I’ll be able to take from my four years at SMSU is the positive relationships I’ve gained both on and off the field with teammates, coaches, peers, professors and people in the community.”
What stands out about Wentz is her leadership qualities and her role on the team leads to that plus with passion.
“I am now a defensive midfielder and have a role on the team to stop the other team’s attack, transition to offense and get the ball to our offensive threats. This year I’ve also taken on more of a leadership role on the field because of the number of new players we have.”
It won’t be hard for her step back from playing either because of the love she has the sport. What she wants to do is give back her athletic talents to the youngsters. At Scottsbluff, she was a 3-sport letterwinner participating in volleyball, basketball, and soccer.
“My best advice for younger athletes would be to work hard every day, especially in the off season, and be the best teammate you can be,” Wentz said. “Sports, in general, provide athletes with a great opportunity to impact others in a positive way. There’s always room to learn more and improve to a higher level.”
• Keyana Wilfred, Mitchell’s High School former 6-foot-3 center, started her Division I college playing off with a bang on Saturday when the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels lost to Cal State Fullerton 64-58. Wilfred played six minutes in the contest, collecting two points and two rebounds. UNLC will host Duke on Thursday with television coverage on Youtube. Wilfred and her UNLV team will play at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins on Feb. 19.
• Bree Paulson, a former WNCC women’s basketball player and Broomfield, Colorado, native who played two seasons at St. Boniventure, is in her final year of playing collegiate as a graduate assistant transfer at Miami Ohio. Paulson’s final year hooping it up started with a 9-point performance, including three 3-pointers in a 98-79 loss to DePaul. Paulson also had two rebounds and a steal in the Redhawks season opener last Friday.
• Alliance’s Makayla Davidson will be making her second trip to the national tournament with her Northeast Community College after the Hawks won their fourth-straight Region XI-B championship. Davidson was named to the Honorable Mention All-Conference teams after playing in 123 sets. Her sophomore year at Northeast saw the former Alliance High graduate finished with 473 set assists, 61 kills, 19 ace serves, 424 digs, and 18 blocks. Northeast Community College will be playing in the NJCAA Division II national tournament beginning Thursday when they face Grand Rapids Community College.
• Gering’s Trey Winkler is starting off his college basketball career at Rainy River Community College with a bang. Winkler, who transferred from Black Hills State to Rainey River, is averaging 13 points a game after two contests. Winkler had 17 points and three 3-pointers in a 111-110 win over Bismarck State College. He also had nine points against United Tribes. Winkler will play in front of his Gering family and friends when Rainy River comes to Scottsbluff to play in the Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 29-30. Also on the Rainy River team is former WNCC Cougar basketball player TJ O’Connor. O’Connor is averaging 19 points a game, having made 10 treys in two contest this season.
• Kelly Snelling has played four games for the McCook Community College women’s basketball team. The Gering High graduate scored two points in a win over Air Force Prep and then had three points in a win over Hastings College junior varsity.
• Scottsbluff’s Mario Ybarra kicked off his sophomore season last week when the 125-pounder finished third at the Dakota Wesleyan University open for Concordia University wrestling team. Ybarra and his teammates will open the home season Wednesday night when Concordia University hosts Northwestern. As a freshman, Ybarra was fifth at the GPAC championships last year and was a 2018-19 honorable mention All-GPAC.
• Scottsbluff’s Keegan Hessler is making the jump from the wrestling mats as a competitor to the coaching side after Hessler joined his Morningside University wrestling team as an assistant coach. Hessler wrapped up his wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at the NAIA championships. He was a four-time national qualifier as well as a regional champion. In high school, Hessler was a 2-time Nebraska state champion. Morningside’s first competition will be Nov. 23 at the Auggie, Adidas Invite at Augsburg College.
Mark Rein writes a college column for the Star-Herald of what area athletes are doing at the collegiate level. If anyone has information on local high school or college athletes playing, coaching, or involved somehow at the collegiate level, contact Mark at mrein@wncc.edu, text at 308-631-0459, or on Facebook.
