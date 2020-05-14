West Nebraska All-Star games pushed back to July

The West Nebraska All-Star committee decided to press on to host the annual football and volleyball contests, Dave Hoxworth, a member of the committee, said.
Normally played in early June, this year’s games are slated for July 24. It is a tentative date at this point, so the date may change depending on the relaxing of directed health measures. There are also some logistics the committee has to work out to make it happen, Hoxworth said.
“We are going to start looking at the players and see if they’re still available (for that date). We want to know what kind of participation we are going to have from the players,” he said. “Those are some of the obstacles that we are facing,” Hoxworth said. “Some schools are planning for graduations about that time. We tried to not play on a Saturday. We didn’t want kids to feel like they had choose between playing in our game, or go to their graduation.”
With that in mind, the committee decided to hold the games on a Friday. That’s how they landed on July 24, Hoxworth said.
If directed health measures dictate it, the date could change.
“We have July 24 down temporarily,” he said. “Our first step is in the next two or three weeks is to get some responses back from players on whether they’re going to still be able to play,” Hoxworth said. “If we have good participation numbers we’ll start move forward with the rest of the plan.”
Then, the committee will have to wait to see what will happen with the state’s directed health measures from Gov. Pete Ricketts, and if they’re going to be able to play with fans in the stands.
“That’s a challenge for us. In order for us to give back to local charities that we support with our game is mostly based on our ticket sales,” Hoxworth said. “The committee was really set on trying to provide something for the seniors.”
Hoxworth said the committee should know well in advance if they can host the games.
“We hope to have a good idea on June 2 of what our participation numbers are,” he said. “We would decide by July 1 if the health measures are lifted. If holding the football game or volleyball game is not recommended at that time, we’ll make a decision.”
Hoxworth said the committee has had some players and parents inquire about the status of the games, and what safety measures will be in place ensure the safety of the players.
Also up in the air, is who will be able to attend the games as a spectator.
“Those are the things that we are going to have to work through, and whether we will have enough kids to play the games,” he said.
The committee is also looking into options for live streaming the games if only immediate family members are allowed to attend the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.