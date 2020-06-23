CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A two-run blast by Creighton Dike gave the WESTCO Zephyrs an early 2-0 lead, but they couldn’t hold against Cheyenne Post 6 on Tuesday.
The Zephyrs’ Porter Robbins drew a walk to start the top of the first inning. Dike, the Zephyr’s starting pitcher, stepped up to the plate and delivered with a two-run home run to left field.
WESTCO wouldn’t hold on to the lead for long. Cheyenne put up five runs in the bottom of the first, and another in the bottom of the second to take the 6-2 lead.
The Zephyrs rallied in the third inning. Wyatt Haught singled to centerfield on the first at bat of the inning. After Robbins grounded out, Dike singled to third basebman driving in Haught to cut Cheyenne’s lead to 6-3. Tate Carson followed up with a singled to centerfield, scoring Dike.
WESTCO’s Hunter McCollum hit a double to put Carson in scoring position. Carson tagged up and scored on a Jace Heimerman ground out to cut the lead to 6-5. KJ Hartline hit a single, driving in McCollum for the tying run at 6-6.
Cheyenne answered back with 8 runs in the bottom of the third.
Cheyenne put up another run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth inning to give them a 10-run lead at 17-7. The game was called on the 10-run rule.
Dike led the Zephyrs on offense getting two hits in three at-bats, including a home run. Dike was also the losing pitcher in the contest. McCollum was the only WESTCO player to record a double in the game. McCollum also recorded three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched on 66 pitches.
