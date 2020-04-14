Weather Alert

...A DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... .A LATE SEASON WINTER STORM EXPECTED TO BRING HEAVY SNOW ACCUMULATION ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. MODELS HAVE BEEN CONSISTENT IN THE FACT THAT THIS DESCENDING 700 MB LOW ACROSS COLORADO WILL BRING SNOW THOUGH CONFIDENCE IN THE TRUE SWATH LOCATION OF HEAVIEST BANDED SNOW STILL DIFFERING AT 24 HOURS OUT TO WARRANT A WINTER STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME. SOME LOCALIZATION TOPOGRAPHIC HIGHER AMOUNTS CERTAINLY POSSIBLE ALONG THE CHEYENNE RIDGE AND NORTHWARD TO THE PINE RIDGE IN NIOBRARA COUNTY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING AND THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE. * WHEN...FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. PLAN ON TRAVEL DELAYS AND SNOW COVERED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ANY OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION AND PLAN THEIR TRIPS ACCORDINGLY AS MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MAY LIMIT VISIBILITY CAUSING ONE TO BECOME DISORIENTATED QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&