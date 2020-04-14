With the American Legion canceling all regional baseball tournaments and the national tournament, Westco Zephyrs coach Jeremiah Luber hopes the teams’ season doesn’t befall the same fate.
“As of now, all team functions are suspended,” Luber said. “What we’re hoping for is we can start doing stuff in June.”
The Directed Health Measures ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts are set to expire on May 31, but Luber said he knows that the situation may change.
“There’s so much that can happen,” he said.
Luber said he is encouraging his players to not gather in groups until the Directed Health Measures are lifted..
“We’re giving them ideas of things they can do at home,” he said. “There is a few things they can be doing. It’s not going to the same as normal practice, but you can only do what you can do,” he said.
There are videos on YouTube that have drills players can do to work on their offensive and defensive skills, Luber said.
Luber said he is waiting to see what happens, but is hoping to have at least a shortened season.
“As sanctions get lifted and the Legions gives the OK, we’re hoping we get to play for a month.” he said.
Luber said he and his team will adapt to whatever happens in the future with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It may be possible that we will be playing games without fans,” he said. “It’s my thoughts, but I’m not an expert. That might be the way it has to be.”
Luber said he has three players in their last year of eligibility, so he is hoping they get to play their last season of Legion baseball.
Kenneth Hartline, Gerald Ybarra and Tate Carson are in their last season of eligibility.
What makes it more painful is Carson misses the cutoff for eligibility to play next year by just one day. He was born on Dec. 31, 2001. The cutoff date for next year is Jan. 1, 2002.
If the Zephyrs do play a shortened season, Luber said the team will play whatever games that are already scheduled if and when the Directed Health Measures are lifted.
“There’s just so much up in the air,” he said. “It will be easier if we just the games that were scheduled.”
If there are still travel restrictions, however, that could wipe out a lot of the team’s season. The latter part of their season includes games against teams in Rapid City, South Dakota; Laramie, Wyoming; Spearfish, South Dakota and Greeley, Colorado.
So far, Luber said the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Wooden Bat Classic is still scheduled for Fourth of July weekend.
