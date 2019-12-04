Western Conference Tournament tips off today in Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell

The Mitchell girls will be looking to earn a three-peat when action begins on Thursday, Dec. 5. But it won’t be easy for the two-time Western Conference Tournament champions.
The Tigers lost its entire starting lineup from a year ago and will be a young team, but Mitchell head coach Shawn Harvey said his team is excited to get the season going.
“I think they are excited. They have been waiting for this,” Harvey said. “I have a lot of excitement going with them right now. We are focusing with our defense will have to be strong. We may lack just a little bit of experience, but they have put in a lot of work, so I think they are really focused on continuing what we were able to build here.”
Harvey said it will take a good team effort to get a third straight title.
“We will have to play really good, solid defense,” he said. “We will have to find ways to score. We will have to find some players that will be willing to be aggressive on offense. If our defense is solid, I think we can come away with a win this weekend.”
Mitchell’s road to a tournament title will not be easy either as the Tigers open against Sidney, who the Tigers beat last year 48-43 in the championship.
Sidney and Mitchell will face each other at 5:30 p.m. at Gering High School. Other first round contests will pit North Platte against Sterling, Colorado, at Gering at 4 p.m. The Gering girls will open play against Chadron at 4 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School while Alliance and Scottsbluff girls will battle at 7 p.m. at Mitchell High School.
Harvey said that opening game will be a good match-up with two teams that lost some key players from a year ago.
“I think this is going to be a really good match-up,” he said. “Sidney had the same kind of scenario that we did. They graduated some really good offensive players and good players along with the same rate that we did. They are going to be a solid defensive team along with us and whichever team that will get their offense going right away in the first game will be the one that will come away with a win.”
Harvey said his team is minus Keyana Wilfred, who is now at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Anabelle Gillen, who is playing volleyball at Western Nebraska Community College, and Kenzey Kanno, who is golfing at Chadron State College, but his team does have plenty of underclassman ready to step up.
“Ansley Hessler has been in our system since she was a freshman. She was able to make it on the varsity program when she was a freshman,” he said. “She is really familiar with the things that we need to do. She had a really good summer and during the early practices this year and stepped out as a leader for us. So, we are really looking at her to lead this team.
“We have Quincey Johnson who we are hoping to fill the void that Keyana has left at the post position. She came on literally from practicing against Keyana last year and that really helped her. We are looking for a break-out year from her this year.”
Harvey said his guard play should be pretty good.
“We have Jayden Kanno, who is the younger sister to Kenzey Kanno. She played really well for us off the bench last year,” Harvey said. “We also have a sophomore transfer in from Southeast Wyoming in Marjie Schmitt. For a sophomore, she has really came on and showed some leadership skills and we are looking at her to help lead the team also.”
The girl’s semifinals will be played Friday, Dec. 6 at 3:30 and 5 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College with the championship game slated for 2:30 at WNCC.
Scottsbluff boys ready to capture WC Tourney title
There is no doubt who the top team in the Panhandle will be on the boys side with the Scottsbluff basketball team loaded with plenty of talent and size as they enter the season.
The Bearcats will be looking to capture a Western Conference Tourney title, something that has evaded the Bearcats the last two years as Sterling, Colorado, has won the last two.
“I think they are really ready to go,” Scottsbluff coach Scott Gullion said. “A couple of the football guys haven’t been practicing very long. Practices when they showed up have been really, really good. The energy level has been great. They are ready to go and get the season kicked off.”
Boys action in the Western Conference Invitational will pit Sterling, Colorado, going for a third straight title as well. Last year, Sterling captured the title with a dominating 65-38 win over Scottsbluff.
This year, the Sterling Tigers will open competition Thursday, Dec. 5 against Gering at 5:30 p.m. at Scottsbluff High School
The other action at Scottsbluff High pits Mitchell against North Platte at 7 p.m. Scottsbluff will open the season against Sidney in the first round at 7 p.m. at Gering High School. The other boy’s first-round contest will pit Alliance against Chadron at 5:30 p.m. at Mitchell High School.
There is no doubt there is plenty of talent on the Bearcat team, who defeated Ogallala on Monday in the Hall of Fame Jamboree 105-88. Gullion was impressed with what he saw.
“We have a lot of guys returning from last year’s team,” he said. “There is a lot of talent on this team. If we can share the ball and play with high energy like we did, we can be a really, really good basketball team. I wasn’t expecting much on Monday against Ogallala based on the lack of practices, and a couple of guys that put in a lot of work over the off-season, it really showed. We have a lot of talent that we can put on the floor. We have pretty good height. Those are going to be huge keys for us as with playing together.”
The Bearcats have seven sophomores, who will all see action. Leading the list is Jasiya DeOllos, the 5-foot-11 shooting guard. The Bearcats also have 6-3 Sabastian Harsh, who was dynamite as the quarterback for the football team.
The Bearcats also have seniors Quinton Scott, a 5-11 guard, Spencer Schaff, a 6-3 wing, Jack Darnell, a 6-1 shooting guard, Chance Parker, a 6-6 forward and Sam Clarkson, a 6-6 post player.
Gullion said if they put everything together, they can come away with a win
“It will take great energy and great effort,” Gullion said. “It will take playing together offensively and sharing the basketball and making the right play. To win it will be being in the right positions defensively. I think if can do that, we have a good chance to be successful.”
The winners of Thursday’s contests will play Friday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Western Nebraska Community College with the losers playing at Scottsbluff High. The championship is slated for 4:15 at WNCC on Saturday, Dec. 7.
