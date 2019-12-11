Western Nebraska golf got a big boost on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
A contingent of representatives from Scottsbluff and Gering schools and county officials made a pitch Wednesday to the NSAA as to why the tournament should be held here.
Scotts Bluff Country Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said NSAA officials called to announce that they had chosen Scottsbluff-Gering almost as soon as they got on the road to head back to Scottsbluff. The community will host the tournaent on 2020, 2021 and 2022
The Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course are both in contention for the site of the tournament. NSAA will make a formal announcement at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.