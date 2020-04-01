The Western Trails Conference All-Conference boys and girls basketball teams were recently released.
Mitchell and Bridgeport each had three players named to the boys all-conference teams for the 2019-2020 season.
Mitchell was led by conference MVP Austin Thyne. He was joined on the all-conference team by Blake Thyne and Jonathan Pieper. Austin Thyne was third in Class C1 in scoring with an 18.7 points per game average. He also finished second in C1 in steals with 62. Blake Thyne finished the season averaging 11.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per contest. Pieper was third in scoring on the team at 10.5 points per game along with 8.4 rebounds.
Mitchell finished the season with an 18-8 record and advanced to the district finals against Wayne, where they fell 55-41.
Bridgeport was represented by Luis Garza, Cole Faessler and Braxten Swires.
Garza was Bridgeport’s leading scorer at 14.7 points per game, followed by Swires at 11.1. Faessler averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds a 3.8 assists per game.
Bridgeport ended the season with a record of 21-5. The Bulldogs downed Kimball for the C2-12 title, but fell 48-36 to Doniphan-Trumbull in the district finals.
Kimball and Morrill each had two players named to the all-conference team.
Longhorn seniors Beau Hanks and Samuel Cajero were selected for the team, and Morrill was represented by Blake Lofink and Tanner Whetham.
The girls team was led by Morrill’s Ilycia Guerue who led all classes with 184 steals and free throws made with 182. Guerue was third in C2 in scoring at 19 points per game.
Joining Guerue is teammate Libbie Schaefer. Schaefer averaged 10.1 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.
Freshman Ruthie Loomis-Goltl and Sydney Nein represented Bridgeport. Loomis-Goltl scored 17.6 points, 10 rebounds per game and 4.6 blocks. Nein contributed 13.2 points, 4 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
Bridgeport and Morrill faced off for the C2-12 title. Bridgeport won 59-50. The Bulldogs 54-32 to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Bayard’s Jessica Whitebear and Hallie Cochran were also selected for the all-conference team. Whitebear averaged 7.9 points, 3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. Cochran scored 11.8 points per game and 8.6 rebounds.
Gordon-Rushville’s Jayla Brehmer and Sierra Garrett were each selected for the team, as well. Brehmer contributed 13.3 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Garrett averaged 6.3 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Kimball’s Carli Wurdeman and Hemingford’s Makenzy Chancellor were also named to the team. Wurdeman averaged 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Stats were unavailable for Chancellor.
Boys Western Trails
Conference All-Conference
Austin Thyne, Mitchell; Luis Garza, Bridgeport; Beau Hanks, Kimball; Blake Thyne, Mitchell; Cole Faessler, Bridgeport; Tanner Whetham, Morrill; Blake Lofink, Morrill; Jonathan Pieper, Mitchell; Samuel Cajero, Kimball; Braxten Swires, Bridgeport.
Honorable Mention
Bayard — Daemon Avilez, Trent Marquez; Bridgeport — Brady Newkirk, Jake Wallesen; Gordon-Rushville — Jace Nelson, Carter Anderson; Hemingford — Brian Turek, Darin Turek; Kimball — Brendan Walker, Brayden Tyan; Mitchell — Keaton Reichert, Francisco Barrios; Morrill — Caden Lewis, Kolten McMackin.
Girls Western Trails
Conference All-Conference
Ilycia Guerue, Morrill; Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport; Sydney Nein, Bridgeport; Jayla Brehmer, Gordon-Rushville; Carli Wurdeman, Kimball; Jayden Kanno, Mitchell; Jessica Whitebear, Bayard; Makenzy Chancellor, Hemingford; Libbie Schaefer, Morrill; Hallie Cochran, Bayard; Sierra Garrett, Gordon-Rushville.
Honorable Mention
Bayard — Grace Burry, Rylee Sharp; Bridgeport — Mackenzie Liakos, Ellie Cline; Gordon-Rushville — Tessa Hurlburt, Shelby Hurlburt; Hemingford — Catherine Bryner, Avery Davies; Kimball — Megan Spicer, Samantha Bemis; Mitchell — Marjie Schmitt, Ansley Hessler; Morrill — Jaiden Steiner, Shandie Hess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.