MITCHELL — The Mitchell wrestling team couldn’t hang on to a 30-0 lead as Wheatland, Wyoming, stormed back in the final four matches to edge the Tigers 39-36 on Thursday night at Mitchell Elementary School in Mitchell.
Although Mitchell was fighting sickness and injury, head coach Anthony Chancellor was pleased with his squad’s performance throughout the match.
“We matched up pretty well,” Chancellor said. “Their good kids wrestled some of our better wrestlers and it just went their way.”
Mitchell breezed through its first three head-to-head matches before the Bulldogs came through with a pair of pins of its own to cut the lead to 36-18 with four matches to go.
After an exhibition match to start the night, the dual started at 182 pounds as Mitchell’s Riley Murphy earned the second-period fall over Wheatland’s Jay Gussie to kick start the Tigers in the match.
Mitchell piled on 12 more points with Nick Coley (195) and Brock Knutson (220) picking up team points with forfeits to extend the Mitchell lead to 18-0 before Nathan Coley needed less than a minute to pin Wheatland’s Jordyn Pearson to give the Tigers a 24-0 lead.
Mitchell’s TC Hughson added to the lead with a first-period pin over Caden Davis, extending the advantage to 30-0.
However, Wheatland’s Colter Guty picked up the Bulldogs’ first win of the night with a 19-second pin over Mitchell’s Kaden Golden, cutting the deficit to 30-6. Hayden Hocker added six more to the board with a forfeit before sixth-ranked (WyoWrestle.com) Devin Weber came back from trailing the match to pin Hadley Markowski in 3:18 to slice the Mitchell lead to 30-18.
After Max Palomo claimed a forfeit for Mitchell at 132, the Bulldogs started to heat up in the final four matches. However, the wins didn’t come easy.
Sixth-ranked (WyoWrestle.com) Jade Hicks had his hands full at 138 after leading Mitchell’s Kadin Perez 7-4 heading into the final period. A two-point reversal by Perez cut the lead to 7-6 in the early goings, but Hicks rattled off the final six points of the match to close out the 13-6 decision, giving the Bulldogs three more points on the board to trail 36-21.
The first of two key matches for the Bulldogs started at 145 when Mitchell’s Jake Chasek and Wheatland’s Keegan Meyer locked up to a 0-0 match after the first four minutes of the match. The third period stayed tight early until Chasek scored on an escape to score the first point and take a 1-0 lead in the match. However, with 17 seconds left in the final period, Meyer scored on a reversal and finished the ride to hang on to a 2-1 win, inching the Bulldogs three points closer, 36-24.
At 152, newcomer Caden Knutson moved up a weight class from 145 for the Tigers and didn’t disappoint the home crowd going the distance against Wheatland’s Maxx Meyer. Trailing by a large margin most of the first two periods, Knutson came back strong in the third period with a pair of takedowns and near fall points, nearly earning the pin late in the period. However, with the clock ticking down, Meyer managed to hold on and clip Knutson, 11-10, to win the match and draw Wheatland closer to the win, 36-27.
Chancellor was proud of Knutson’s effort for coming off of his junior varsity spot and bumping up a weight class to fill a spot for an injured teammate.
“He bumped up there to fill a spot for an injured guy. So, he stepped up and went up a weight class to fill that spot and it was really one heck of a match,” he said. “I can’t believe he was sitting on a bench somewhere for two years because two years wrestling for us would have made a real difference in his career.”
Mitchell couldn’t hold on to the nine-point lead as Wheatland picked up a forfeit at 160 before Bulldog 170-pounder and second-ranked (WyoWrestle.com) Seth DeWitt closed out the dual with a first-period pin over Mitchell’s Nathan Flores to give the Bulldogs the 39-36 win.
Despite the loss, Chancellor believes the future is bright for the Mitchell wrestling program.
“We’re going to build,” he said. “We’ve got two seniors but everyone we were talking about in those real tough matches were juniors here and we have some really exciting freshman as well as a good eighth grade class coming in behind them. We might be young, but we’ve got some kids coming in with some experience and leadership next year with these six juniors.”
Wheatland 39, Mitchell 36
182 — Riley Murphy, Mitchell, pinned Jay Gussie, Wheatland, 3:57.
195 — Nick Coley, Mitchell, won by forfeit.
220 — Brock Knutson, Mitchell, won by forfeit.
285 — Nathan Coley, Mitchell, pinned Jordyn Pearson, Wheatland, :47.
106 — TC Hughson, Mitchell, pinned Caden Davis, Wheatland, 1:14.
113 — Colter Guty, Wheatland, pinned Kaden Golden, Mitchell, :19.
120 — Hayden Hocker, Wheatland, won by forfeit.
126 —Devin Weber, Wheatland, pinned Hadley Markowski, Mitchell, 3:18.
132 — Max Palomo, Mitchell, won by forfeit.
138 — Jade Hicks, Wheatland, dec. Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 13-6.
145 — Keegan Meyer, Wheatland, dec. Jake Chasek, Mitchell, 2-1.
152 — Maxx Meyer, Wheatland, dec. Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 11-10.
160 — Brayden Guffey, Wheatland, won by forfeit.
170 — Seth DeWitt, Wheatland, pinned Nathan Flores, Mitchell, :53.
