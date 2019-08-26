Whitney cruises to second Platte Valley Pro-Am title

When Tom Whitney returns to the PGA Latin America Tour in a couple weeks, he’ll do so with plenty of momentum.
Whitney put together a near-record performance this weekend to win his second Platte Valley Pro-Am championship at Scotts Bluff Country Club. After carding back-to-back rounds of 64 on Friday and Saturday, Whitney fired a 65 in Sunday’s final round to finish with a 23-under par total of 193. He won by a comfortable eight shots over Nick Mason, who finished runner-up with a 15-under 201.
“It’s a great feeling,” Whitney said after receiving the first-place check for $10,000. “I absolutely enjoy narrow, tree-lined golf courses where your target is so miniscule. It just fits my eye and I tend to hit the driver well.”
Whitney was hitting every club in his bag well during the three-day event. He finished just one stroke shy of the tournament record of 24-under, which was set by Jeff Klein in 2002.
Whitney totaled 27 birdies overall, including 10 in the final round.
“I upped my birdies every day,” he said. “I played real consistent and I was never really out of position. All in all, there’s not much I left out there this week.”
Whitney was the co-leader along with Eddie Stewart after the opening day of play. He then quickly seperated himself from the rest of the competition with his second straight 64 on Saturday. Whitney held an eight-shot lead going into the final 18 holes of play.
Whitney said he was happy to play so well against a tournament field that’s always competitive.
“There’s a lot of guys who can win it every year,” he said. “I don’t know if I was just playing another golf course or what, but I was just never out of position through 54 holes.”
Whitney’s first Platte Valley Pro-Am title came in 2014. Since then he’s been in contention for the top spot every year since.
He said this is an event he will always try to make room for on his schedule.
“This is one of the nicest communities I’ve ever been to,” he said. “My host family is incredible, the staff here is great, and there’s smiling faces everywhere. If it’s open on my schedule, I will be back here in the future.”
When the 30-year old Whitney returns to the Latin America Tour, he’ll do so as the money leader. He won the 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro title in late April in Cordoba, Argentina.
The next tournament on that schedule is set for mid-September in Brazil. Eight events will be held during the second part of the season.
Whitney hopes to continue his solid play through the rest of the year, which ultimately leads him back to the Korn Ferry Tour or even up to the PGA Tour.
“This is a big confidence boost heading into the second half of the season for PGA Latin America,” he said. “My swing is feeling good heading back down there.”
In finishing second to Whitney, Mason also shot three rounds in the 60s. He matched Whitney with a 65 on Sunday.
Stewart finished third with a 206, while last year’s champion Zahkai Brown tied for fourth with Tom Gempel with a score of 208.
Final Professional Results
1, Tom Whitney, 193. 2, Nick Mason, 201. 3, Eddie Stewart, 206. 4, Zahkai Brown, 208. 4, Tom Gempel, 208. 6, Griffin Wood, 209. 7, Kade Brown, 211. 8, Robin Byrd, 212. 8, John Murdock, 212. 8, Ryan Wallen, 212. 11, Riley Arp, 213. 11, Quintin Pope, 213. 11, Patrick Soli, 213. 14, Michael Colgate, 214. 14, Mike Kitowski, 214. 16, Sam Cyr, 215. 16, Derek Tolan, 215. 18, Mark Baker, 216. 18, Raul Cortes, 216. 18, Jim Mee, 216. 21, Austin Miller, 217. 22, Evan Knight, 218. 22, Scott Petersen, 218. 22, Tyler Smith, 218. 22, Tyler Smith, 218. 22, Brock Ehler, 218. 26, Dennis Downs, 219. 27, Max Hadenfeldt, 221. 27, Jacob Lestishen, 221. 29, Matt Jennings, 222. 30, Davis Gullikson, 223. 31, Michael Greene, 224. 32, Brian Baltzer, 227. 32, Hari Chang, 227. 32, Mike Stolarskyj, 227. 35, Andy Connell, 230. 35, Max Prendergast, 230. 37, Trevor Chesnut, 232. 37, Jason Johnson, 232. 39, Paul Mohr, 234. 40, Brian Spiva, 235. 41, Ian Boat, 237. 42, Zack Hooper, 239. 43, Kelby Breidel, 242. 44, Richard Haupt, 244. 44, Remington Post, 244. 46, DJ Abbott, 247.