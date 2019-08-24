Whitney, Stewart share lead after opening round of Platte Valley Pro-Am

Former champion Tom Whitney and Eddie Stewart shared the lead after the first round of the Platte Valley Pro-Am on Friday at Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Whitney, of La Quinta, California, and Stewart, of Phoenix, Arizona, both fired 64s. Both are currently in action in the second round this afternoon.
Tom Gempel and Nick Mason both shot 68s on Friday to share third place.
Four other golfers carded opening-round scores of 69. They were Davis Gullikson, defending champion Zahkai Brown, Robin Byrd, and Mark Baker. Brown, who played in the morning wave in Saturday’s second round, shot a 70 for a two-round total of 139.
After the first day of action in the amatuer portion of the tournament, E&H CPAs led the way with a score of 52.9. Twin City Roofing was second with 53.6 and H&R Block was third with 53.7.
The amateur tournament concludes Saturday.
The professionals will play their final round on Sunday.
First Round Friday
1, Eddie Stewart, 64. 1, Tom Whitney, 64. 3, Tom Gempel, 68. 3, Nick Mason, 68. 5, Davis Gullikson, 69. 5, Zahkai Brown, 69. 5, Robin Byrd, 69. 5, Mark Baker, 69. 9, John Murdock, 70. 9, Patrick Soli, 70. 9, Mike Stolarskyj, 70. 9, Ryan Wallen, 70. 9, Riley Arp, 70. 9, Michael Colgate, 70. 9, Griffin Wood, 70. 16, Hari Chang, 72. 16, Max Hadenfeldt, 72. 16, Evan Knight, 72. 16, Jacob Lestishen, 72. 20, Brock Ehler, 73. 20, Mike Kitowski, 73. 20, Sam Cyr, 73. 23, Kade Brown, 74. 23, Raul Cortes, 74. 23, Tyler Smith, 74. 23, Derek Tolan, 74. 23, Jim Mee, 74. 28, Dennis Downs, 75. 28, Quintin Pope, 75. 28, Scott Petersen, 75. 31, Michael Greene, 76. 31, Andy Connell, 76. 33, Jason Johnson, 77. 33, Austin Miller, 77. 33, Brian Baltzer, 77. 33, Anthony Aguilar, 77. 37, Paul Mohr, 78. 37, Remington Post, 78. 39, Ian Boat, 79. 40, Trevor Chesnut, 80. 40, Max Prendergast, 80. 40, Kelby Breidel, 80. 40, Matt Jennings, 80. 44, Zack Hooper, 85. 45, Brian Spiva, 86. 46, DJ Abbott, 86. 47, Richard Haupt, 88.