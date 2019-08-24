Whitney takes control of Platte Valley Pro-Am

After the dominating way Tom Whitney has played the first two rounds of this year’s Platte Valley Pro-Am, the only suspense in Sunday’s final round might be the race for second.
Whitney, the 2014 champion of the event, fired back-to-back 64s to build a commanding eight-shot lead going into the last 18 holes of play at Scotts Bluff Country Club. He’s at 16-under par with a two-round total of 128.
Nick Mason is second with an 8-under 136 and Eddie Stewart is third with a 7-under 137. Whitney, Mason and Stewart will tee off in the final group Sunday at 10 a.m.
Whitney and Stewart shared the lead after Friday’s first round. Both golfers opened with 64s.
While Whitney continued his torrid pace in the second round, Stewart ended with a 73. Mason has carded two straight rounds of 68 to get in position for a high finish.
Eleven other professional golfers are under par going into the last round. Among that group is two-time champion Zahkai Brown. The defending champ is fifth with a 5-under 139. Brown is just one shot back of Griffin Wood, who’s fourth with a 6-under 138.
The first group of Sunday’s final round will go off at 7:30 a.m.
The amateur team portion of the tournament wrapped up on Saturday. Finishing first with a score of 178.9 was the Ideal team of Paul Mohr, Ryan Bolzer, Brandon Stark, Shane Luebe, and Ryan Green. Taking second with a score of 179.2 was the Platte Valley Companies team of Whitney, Tom Horne, Ladd Harrison, Jody Miles, and Joe Guth.
The Cowboy Ag Finance team of John Murdock, Grant Curry, Rob Garrelts, John Long, and Scott Prusia finished third with a score of 180.3 and the Sam & Louie’s team of Trevor Chesnut, Craig Erdman, Chad Schneider, Steve Horne, and Ernie Aguallo ended fourth with a score of 180.6.
The H&R Block team of Hari Chang, Doug Mitchell, Johnny Mitchell, Leon Hurley, and Wayne Mitchell rounded out the top five with a score of 180.7.
A record number of 47 amateur teams competed in this year’s tournament.
Professional Division
1, Tom Whitney, 128. 2, Nick Mason, 136. 3, Eddie Stewart, 137. 4, Griffin Wood, 138. 5, Zahkai Brown, 139. 6, Tom Gempel, 140. 7, Ryan Wallen, 141. 7, Michael Colgate, 141. 9, John Murdock, 142. 9, Kade Brown, 142. 9, Mark Baker, 142. 9, Robin Byrd, 142. 13, Patrick Soli, 143. 13, Derek Tolan, 143. 15, Raul Cortes, 144. 15, Quintin Pope, 144. 15, Max Hadenfeldt, 144. 15, Jacob Lestishen, 144. 19, Tyler Smith, 145. 19, Sam Cyr, 145. 19, Mike Kitowski, 145. 22, Davis Gullikson, 147. 22, Riley Arp, 147. 22, Evan Knight, 147. 22, Jim Mee, 147. 26, Mike Stolarskyj, 148. 26, Brock Ehler, 148. 26, Dennis Downs, 148. 29, Scott Petersen, 149. 30, Austin Miller, 150. 30, Matt Jennings, 150. 32, Jason Johnson, 151. 32, Anthony Aguilar, 151. 32, Michael Greene, 151. 35, Andy Connell, 152. 36, Paul Mohr, 153. 36, Hari Chang, 153. 38, Ian Boat, 154. 39, Max Prendergast, 155. 40, Brian Baltzer, 156. 41, Trevor Chesnut, 158. 42, Zack Hooper, 162. 43, Kelby Breidel, 163. 44, Brian Spiva, 164. 45, DJ Abbott, 165. 45, Richard Haupt, 165. 47, Remington Post, 167.
Amateur Results
1, Ideal, 178.9. 2, Platte Valley Companies, 179.2. 3, Cowboy Ag Finance, LLC, 180.3. 4, Sam & Louies, 180.6. 5, H&R Block, 180.7. 6, BASF Chemicals, 180.8. 7, 21st Century Equipment, 181.0. 7, 21st Century-Water Technologies, 181.0. 9, The Plug Supply, 181.1. 10, Intralinks, 181.4. 11, Discount Fireworks, 182.6. 12, Anderson Shaw Construction, 183.1. 13, Team Hadenfeldt, 183.3. 13, Paul Reed Construction, 183.3. 15, Bytes/Scottsbluff Screen Printing, 183.6. 16, Scotty’s, 184.9. 17, Dietrich Distributing, 185.9.