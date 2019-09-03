Wiese pitches Gering past Alliance

Maddy Wiese struck out 13 and the Gering softball team scored just enough runs to register a 3-0 shutout over Alliance on Tuesday evening at Oregon Trail Park.
The left-handed pitcher was dominating in the circle. She allowed just three hits and walked only two in getting the complete-game win.
“Defensively we played really well,” Gering head coach Tim Gonzales said. “Hitting, we had three runs in there and it was purely a defensive game. Maddy Wiese threw a great game with 13 strikeouts. We just played defensively very tough. They had runners aboard and we were able to shut the inning on them. I was pretty ecstatic about tonight.”
It was a huge win for Gering, too, after falling to Scottsbluff last week. Gonzales said it was a huge step forward.
“They [Alliance] kind of duplicated what Scottsbluff did,” Gonzales said. “They threw a good change-up pitcher on us. We had a hard time adjusting, but we were able to put some good runs on the board and get people across the plate. It is a huge step and good to have a win going into a weekend tournament.”
Alliance head coach Carlos Palomo said his defense played well, but Wiese just shut down the Bulldog bats.
“Overall, defensively we played pretty solid,” Palomo said. “Payten Gibson pitched her tail off. She really mixed it up well and kept them off balance. They had a few good hits early in the ball game. But I think we struggled offensively. Take your cap off to their pitcher Wiese. She really attacked us and got ahead in the count.”
Palomo said they just need to rebound for this weekend.
“This early in the season we are still trying to find what our strength is and we have to find ways to score,” Palomo said. “We will see good pitching like that. But, overall, I am pretty proud of the way we competed, especially defensively.
All the run support that Wiese needed came in the first inning when Wiese earned a full-count walk and scored on a 2-out single that hit the first base bag for the first run of the game.
Gering added two more runs in the third on just one hit. Destiny Gonzales led off with a walk. Wiese followed with a single sending pinch runner Gianno Aguilar to third. Aguilar then scored on a Calista Muhr grounder. Muhr came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Island for the 3-0 lead.
That was all the scoring in the game as both teams got runners on in the later innings, but couldn’t plate runs.
Alliance’s Aubrey Garrett got a single in the fourth, but was left stranded.
Gering answered in the bottom of the fourth as Macy Schlothauer had a bunt single, but was left stranded at first after three straight outs.
Gering’s best chance to add to the lead came in the fifth when Muhr singled with one out. Island then reached on an error to put two runners on, but that was it as Jaycee Acosta made the third out on a pop fly to second base.
Alliance plated two in the sixth. Kylie Adams started things with a 2-out single followed by Taylor Manion earning a walk. Wiese came up big, though, getting the third out with a strikeout to end the threat.
Alliance’s three hits came off the bat of Kylie Adams, Aubrey Garrett, and Jaycee Acosta.
Island led the Bulldogs at the plate with a single and two RBIs. Wiese also had a hit with two runs scored. Muhr had a hit with the other RBI.
Both Alliance and Gering will be back in action this weekend at the McCook Invite.
Alliance 000 000 0 – 0 3 2
Gering 102 000 x – 3 5 0
WP – Maddy Wiese, LP – Payten Gibson.
