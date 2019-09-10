Wiese powers Gering past Chadron for sixth win

Maddy Wiese put both her arm and bat to good use in the Gering softball team’s 4-0 win over visiting Chadron on a stormy Tuesday night at Oregon Trail Park in Gering.
Wiese fanned 14 Cardinals in the circle and also belted a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Bulldogs all the insurance they needed.
With the victory, Gering improved to 6-5 on the season. Chadron dropped to 2-5.
Both teams will be back in action this weekend at the Scottsbluff Invitational.
The pitching of Wiese proved to be one of the biggest storylines of Tuesday’s win. The junior southpaw allowed just two hits and walked only one.
Chadron’s Bristyn Cummings matched Wiese with three consecutive shutout innings to start the contest. But Gering managed to break through in the fourth when Brylee Dean doubled in the first run. Dean scored later in the frame on a single by Kelsey Bohnsack.
That was all the offensive support Wiese would need. However, her homer in the fifth stretched Gering’s advantage to 4-0.
The Bulldogs finished the contest with seven hits. Hannah Splattstoesser led the way with a pair of hits. Gering’s other hits came from Wiese, Dean, Bohnsack, Calista Muhr, and Kiana Island.
Scoring one run each for the Bulldogs were Wiese, Muhr, Dean, and Haylee Harder.
Chadron’s lone two hits came off the bats of Ella O’Brien and Malia Burwell. Madisyn Hamar drew a walk for the Cardinals.
Cummings struck out five in 4 1/3 innings in the circle for Chadron. Dawn Dunbar tossed a scoreless 1 2/3 of relief.
Chadron (2-5) 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Gering (6-5) 000 220 x — 4 7 0
WP — Maddy Wiese. LP — Bristyn Cummings.
HR — Gering (Maddy Wiese). 2B — Gering (Brylee Dean).
