Wilsons set new records in winning Monument Marathon titles

It was a record-breaking performance for the husband and wife duo of Joe and Annmarie Wilson at the Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon held Saturday in Gering.
The Wilsons, who reside in Lingle, Wyoming, both won the eighth-annual event’s full marathon titles in record-shattering times.
Joe Wilson clocked a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes, 34 seconds to claim the overall championship, while Annmarie Wilson claimed the women’s top finish in a time of 3:18.27.
“I just kept telling myself that I’m going to run my race at my pace the whole way,” said Joe Wilson, who finished second in last year’s marathon. “It worked out.”
Finishing second behind Wilson in the men’s marathon was Nicholas Kizzire of Alliance. Kizzire ran a time of 2:56.15. Adam Lazrus of Silver Spring, Maryland, finished third in 2:57.36 and Kameron Shahid of Guilford, Connecticut, followed in fourth in 3:08.15. Sidney’s Ben Schmitt ran to a ninth-place finish in 3:40.33 and Torrington’s Steven Secor placed 10th in 3:40.47.
With the cool temperatures for Saturday’s race, Wilson believed a new record was attainable.
“There’s so many things that can happen in a marathon,” he said. “I was gunning for the record, but you have to respect the distance. I’m grateful I was able to get the record by quite a bit. I’m pleased.”
Wilson has now completed 19 marathons.
As happy as he was with his performance, Wilson was even more excited for his wife. Annmarie Wilson finished in front of the field with a winning time of 3:18.27. She beat the previous record of 3:21.11, which was set by Jennifer Malmberg.
“She works so hard and she deserves it,” Joe said of Annmarie. “It made a great day even better to see her win it as well. It’s quite a rush.”
Like her husband, Annmarie Wilson also had the record in her sight at the beginning of the race.
“I thought the course record was within reach. That was what I was aiming for,” she said. “The wind made it tough because it was in our face the last 8 miles. I had to work for it today.”
Brittany Cherry of Moorcroft, Wyoming, finished second behind Wilson with a time of 3:56.49. Jill Snitko of Marion, Iowa, followed in third in 3:59.52.
A pair of local runners finished in the top-10. Anna Adams of Scottsbluff placed ninth in 4:38.22 and Gering’s Rebekah Garcia finished 10th in 4:53.56.
Annmarie Wilson said her start proved to be a big difference maker in the race.
“My start was very favorable and I was well on pace the entire race,” she said. “I really like this course. It’s beautiful coming down the Wildcat Hills.”
Both Wilsons will enter the Boston Marathon in the spring.
The Monument Marathon will remain on their schedule for as long as possible.
“This is a fun race,” Joe Wilson said. “It’s one of the best ones we run in. It’s a hard and challenging course, but that’s what makes it unique. The support is great and it’s just a great community event. It’s put on as well as any we go to.”
Another record was set Saturday in the men’s half marathon. Alejandro Garcia of Chappell won the title with a record-setting time of 1:13.24. He was followed by Crawford’s Dylan Stansbury in second with a time of 1:15.26. Gering’s Gage Winkler finished third in 1:31.04 and Chadron’s Phillip Duncan was fourth in 1:31.56. Gering’s John Seiler ran to a seventh-place finish in 1:33.45.
Mitchell’s Heather Townsend claimed the women’s half marathon title. She finished the course in a winning time of 1:39.03. Torrington’s Heidi McCarty followed in second in 1:42.56 and Bridgeport’s Nicole Berosek finished third in 1:43.54.
Three other Panhandle runners finished in the top-10. Scottsbluff’s Emily Simpson placed sixth in 1:48.03, Lewellen’s Stacy Totherow finished ninth in 1:52.28 and Scottsbluff’s Libby Stobel was 10th in 1:52.28.
In the 5K races, Scottsbluff’s Anna Cheek won the women’s title with a time of 25:27 and Lincoln’s Mitch Bern won the men’s title in 19:19.
Full Marathon Top 10
Men
1, Joe Wilson, Lingle, 2:44.34. 2, Nicholas Kizzire, Alliance, 2:56.15. 3, Adam Lazrus, Silver Spring, Maryland, 2:57.36. 4, Kameron Shahid, Guilford, Connecticut, 3:08.15. 5, Joe Duttera, Denver, 3:15.39. 6, Matt Henry, Rapid City, South Dakota, 3:26.42. 7, Seth Ford, Big Springs, 3:30.15. 8, Michael Brenner, Lakewood, Colorado, 3:40.31. 9, Ben Schmitt, Sidney, 3:40.33. 10, Steven Secor, Torrington, 3:40.47.
Women
1, Annmarie Wilson, Lingle, 3:18:27. 2, Brittany Cherry, Moorcroft, 3:56.49. 3, Jill Snitko, Marion, Iowa, 3:59.52. 4, Sharlet Gilbert, Richmond, California, 4:10.12. 5, Nicki Palko, Frederick, Colorado, 4:18.01. 6, Jennifer Gutierrez, Atlanta, 4:18.27. 7, Chloe Musgrove, Hays, Kansas, 4:29.47. 8, Karen Ambler, Loveland, Colorado, 4:34.21. 9, Anna Adams, Scottsbluff, 4:38.22. 10, Rebekah Garcia, Gering, 4:53.56.
Half Marathon Top 10
Men
1, Alejandro Garcia, Chappell, 1:13.24. 2, Dylan Stansbury, Crawford, 1:15.26. 3, Gage Winkler, Gering, 1:31.04. 4, Phillip Duncan, Chadron, 1:31.56. 5, Taylor Dick, Douglas, Wyoming, 1:31.57. 6, Jamie Trenkle, Kearney, 1:32.42. 7, John Seiler, Gering, 1:33.45. 8, Rob Pettyjohn, Greenwood Village, Colorado, 1:34.41. 9, Doug Agne, Lakewood, Colorado, 1:40.29. 10, Jim McCarthy, Papillion, 1:45.1.
Women
1, Heather Townsend, Mitchell, 1:39.03. 2, Heidi McCarty, Torrington, 1:42.56. 3, Nicole Berosek, Bridgeport, 1:43.54. 4, Kristin Ostdiek, Columbus, 1:46.04. 5, Leah Kleager, Omaha, 1:47.54. 6, Emily Simpson, Scottsbluff, 1:48.03. 7, Jennifer Lienemann, Lincoln, 1:50.49. 8, Meesa Johnson, Arvada, Colorado, 1:52.09. 9, Stacy Totherow, Lewellen, 1:52.28. 10, Libby Stobel, Scottsbluff, 1:52.28.
5K Top 10
Men
1, Mitch Bern, Lincoln, 19:19. 2, Jarred Berger, Gering, 19:51. 3, Trevvin Schlueter, Chadron, 20:55. 4, Aaron Pierce, Gering, 21:10. 5, Cooper Reichman, Chadron, 21:36. 6, Sully Wilson, Lingle, 22:58. 7, Travis Dickey, Chappell, 24:37. 8, Mauricio Maldonado, Gering, 25:55. 9, Albon Shaw, Casper, 26:45. 10, Thomas Matson, 27:05.
Women
1, Anna Cheek, Scottsbluff, 25:27. 2, Bianca Lopez, Thornton, Colorado, 25:34. 3, Stephanie Berger, Gering, 27:14. 4, Nancy Solberg, Alliance, 27:16. 5, Elizabeth Greene, Fort Collins, 27:59. 6, Ashlee Wilson, Scottsbluff, 28:34. 7, Heidi Groskopf, Scottsbluff, 29:08. 8, Mollijane Smith, Scottsbluff, 29:10. 9, Gabriela Lopez, Thornton, Colorado, 29:27. 10, Taylor Dickey, Chappell, 30:36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.