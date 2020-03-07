TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College baseball team belted three home runs, including a grand slam by Michael Felton in taking a 16-3 win over Trinidad State Junior College in an Empire Conference contest Saturday, March 7 in Trinidad, Colorado.
The two teams will battle again Sunday, March 9 in a conference doubleheader before WNCC heads to Arizona for Spring Break games.
Saturday’s baseball game saw WNCC come back from a 3-1 deficit to get the win.
WNCC struck first with a single run in the first on a solo home run by Jayden Orozco.
Trinidad came back and scored three in the second to grab a 3-1 lead.
The Cougars cut the deficit to a single run with a run in the fourth when Orozco doubled and scored on a passed ball with two outs.
The Cougars followed that single run with 14 runs in the next three innings to call the game via the 10-run rule. WNCC scored seven times in the fifth. Ty McAninch and Joey Olson singled and Luis Alcantara walked to load the bases. Matt Womack scored one run with a sacrifice fly. Ethan “Q” Miller walked to load the bases again and then walked to force in a run and a 4-3 lead.
Felton then took the first pitch and blasted a line drive over the centerfield fence for grand slam and an 8-3 lead. Jordan Rollins followed with a solo shot for a 9-3 lead.
WNCC added a single run in the sixth when Alcantara double and scored on a Womack single for a 10-3 lead.
WNCC put the game away with six runs in the seventh. Felton walked and then Rollins doubled. McAninch scored one on a fielder’s choice hit. After Alcantara reached on an error, scoring Rollins, Caleb Coats double to score another run for a 13-3 lead.
Womack earned a walk to load the bases. Dermot Fritsch and Orozco followed with run-scoring singles and Felton walked to force in the final run of the game.
Dawson Hurford picked up the win in relief of Garrett Declue. Hurford went the final 3 1/3 innings in not allowing a run and allowing just two hits while striking out three. Declue went 3 2/3 innings in allowing three hits and three runs, while walking seven and not striking out any.
The Cougars pounded out 12 hits, led by Orozco with three hits including a double, home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored. Rollins finished with two hits with a double and home run. Felton finished with a one hit – a grand slam with five RBIs and two runs scored. Womack had two RBIs with his single, while McAninch had two runs scored. Alcantara had a double with three runs scored.
WNCC 100 171 6 – 16 12 2
Trinidad 030 000 0 – 3 5 2
WP – Dawson Hurford.
2B – Luis Alcantara, Caleb Coats, Jayden Orozco, Jordan Rollins.
HR – Michael Felton, Jayden Orozco, Jordan Rollins.
