WNCC escapes EWC in five sets

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – Karen Cordero pounded home 18 kills and the Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team escaped with a thrilling 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9 win over Eastern Wyoming College in the Highway 26 Border War on Tuesday night in Torrington, Wyoming.
The Cougars moved to 3-2 on the season, while the Lancers suffered their first loss of the season after going 4-0 at the Subway Classic in North Platte last weekend.
Tuesday’s contest ended up being a battle with neither team giving up.
“We talked a lot about the things they [EWC] were doing. They were aggressive and we had to adjust the block, we had to adjust the defense, and the kids responded,” WNCC head coach Binny Canales said. “They did a great job and my hat is off to EWC because they played great.”
Canales said the first two sets his team played well and then EWC picked it up in sets three and four.
“We went a little flat [in the third and fourth sets],” Canales said. “We weren’t talking. We weren’t moving. We were flat-footed and it took us out of our game. It got better in the fifth set.”
EWC first-year head coach Dante Geoffrey said the Lancers overcame a slow start to play pretty well later in the match.
“We started a little frantic and not playing the brand of volleyball that led to success over the weekend in North Platte,” Geoffrey said. “We got back to our style of volleyball, which is to make sure you serve and pass the ball well, and the offense will come. The communication picked up in the last three sets and we started to believe in each other and that is what made this a more exciting game.”
The Lancers matched the Cougars point for point in the final three sets and had plenty of momentum going into the fifth set.
The Lancers led 5-4 in the fifth before a Cordero kill started a surge for the Cougars that sent them into a 10-5 lead. Anabelle Gillen served five points during the run. WNCC never looked back from there in capturing the win.
WNCC had several players finish with double figure stats. Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina had 13 kills, 10 points, and five solo blocks, while Cordero had 18 kills. Also for the Cougars, Gabriela Canavati had six kills; Beining had 11 kills and four points; La’Treva Kennedy had five kills, Andrea Tsvetamovaahd 40 set assists and four points; Ana Costas has 15 digs and seven points; and Gillen had seven digs and 15 points.
EWC, which dropped to 4-1, will have a week off before its next game.
Geoffrey likes where his team is right now.
“We feel like we have the potential, but we are still a ways from where we want to be and where we can be,” he said. “Every week we are trying to evaluate ourselves against tough competition and tonight was a good time for that. Even though we lost, we feel we belonged on the court with a very, very good team.”
WNCC, 3-2, will next be in action this weekend at the Salt Lake C.C. Invite where it will face the College of Southern Idaho and Salt Lake Community College.