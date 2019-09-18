WNCC, EWC volleyball teams to co-host tourney

Local fans will be in for a treat this weekend as the Western Nebraska Community College and Eastern Wyoming College volleyball teams co-host the WyoBraska Invitational.
Action begins Thursday with one match in both Scottsbluff and Torrington, Wyoming. WNCC will host No. 13 Salt Lake Community College at 7 p.m. and EWC will host Colorado Northwestern Community College at 6 p.m.
The action will heat up on Friday and Saturday as 25 matches will be played at the two schools. A total of 13 teams will be competing.
WNCC and EWC will each have four matches on Friday and Saturday. WNCC will take on Sheridan at 1 p.m. and Midland College out of Texas at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Cougars will then face Colorado Northwestern at 2 p.m. on Saturday followed by a contest against Laramie County Community College at 6 p.m.
The Lancers’ four matches will be against Dawson at 12 p.m. and Salt Lake Community College at 8 p.m. on Friday. EWC will then take on
Utah State University Eastern at 2 p.m. on Saturday and wrapping up the tournament against Trinidad State at 6 p.m.
WNCC head coach Binny Canales said there should be plenty of good matches in the tournament.
“We have a ton of teams,” he said. “LCCC is here. NJC, Utah State Eastern are here. We have a whole bunch of Region IX schools as well as one coming up from Texas with Midland. It will be good competition.”
For the WNCC players, they are looking to keep gaining experience. WNCC and Salt Lake faced each other once this season a few weeks back when the Bruins topped the Cougars 25-20, 25-22, 27-25.
WNCC enters today’s contest at 11-4 and received votes in this week’s national poll, while Salt Lake is 13-4 on the season and ranked 13th in the country.
Salt Lake went 1-3 last weekend at the College of Southern Nevada Invite where the Bruins defeated previously No. 1 Seward County Community College, while falling to Arizona Western, Miami Dade, and Central Wyoming College.
Even with the losses Salt Lake had last weekend, the Bruins are a dangerous team.
“Salt Lake is tough. They are ranked 13th and they could be ranked higher,” Canales said. “They have good hitters. They serve tough. They pass well. They are a fundamentally sound team with great coaching. They are tough. They are very sound and I expect them to come back with a vengeance.”
WNCC went 4-1 last week. After topping Eastern Wyoming, the Cougars went 3-1 in the Sam and Louie's Invite in Sterling, Colorado. The Cougars’ only setback came to No. 20 Utah State University Eastern. WNCC topped Division II, No. 4 Highland Community College, Sheridan College, and New Mexico Junior College.
Canales said his team played well last week in spurts. He said they still need to put together a complete match.
“It was a roller coaster last week,” Canales said. “We played really, really good one set and then the next set it was a struggle. It was just keeping our focus. We have to work on that and be able to keep it for a longer period of time.”
This weekend will again be tough competition and Canales said his team needs to keep growing.
“We need to keep growing and talk more,” he said. “We need to be systematic in our play and we have to pass well to stay in system and be able to attack and not play out of system the whole time. Hopefully this week is a turning point and we are able to put together complete sets and complete matches.”
Wyo-Braska Invite
Friday’s Schedule
At WNCC
9 a.m. – Utah State-Eastern vs. Sheridan
11 a.m. – Casper vs. Trinidad State
1 p.m. – WNCC vs. Sheridan
3 p.m. – Casper vs. Midland
5 p.m. – Utah State-Eastern vs. Trinidad State
7 p.m. – WNCC vs. Midland
At EWC
8 a.m. – NJC vs. LCCC
10 a.m. – Western Wyoming vs. CNCC
12 p.m. – EWC vs. Dawson
2 p.m. – NJC vs. Salt Lake
4 p.m. – Dawson vs. Western Wyoming
6 p.m. – LCCC vs. CNCC
8 p.m. – EWC vs. Salt Lake
Saturday’s Schedule
At WNCC
8 a.m. – Casper vs. Dawson
10 a.m. – Sheridan vs. NJC
12 p.m. – LCCC vs. Salt Lake
2 p.m. – CNCC vs. WNCC
4 p.m. – Casper vs. NJC
6 p.m. – WNCC vs. LCCC
At EWC
8 a.m. – Utah State-Eastern vs. Western Wyoming
10 a.m. – Midland vs. Western Wyoming
12 p.m. – Midland vs. Trinidad State
2 p.m. – Utah State-Eastern vs. EWC
4 p.m. – Dawson vs. Sheridan
6 p.m. – EWC vs. Trinidad State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.