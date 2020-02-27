The Western Nebraska Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams begin post-season play in the Region IX Tournament.
The Cougar men, 17-11, will host a first-round regional game on Saturday, Feb. 29, at noon against Trinidad State Junior College. The Cougar men enter the post-season as the No. 3 seed from the South sub-region. A win Saturday moves the Cougars into the quarterfinals on March 5-7 in Sterling, Colorado.
The WNCC women, who are ranked second in the nation with a 26-1 record and 24-game winning streak, earned a first-round bye and will be off until the quarterfinals on March 5 in Casper, Wyoming. The south and north sub-region winners on the women’s side earn byes and don’t have to play the opening weekend.
The men’s first-round pairings look interesting. Northeastern Junior College, who won the South sub-region and the right to host the regional tournament, has a bye into the quarterfinals. The other teams all have first-round games this weekend.
Besides the WNCC and Trinidad State contest on Saturday, other games in the South sub-region on Saturday pit the South No. 2 seed Otero Junior College Rattlers against North Platte Community College at 4 p.m.; No. 4 McCook Community College hosting No. 5 Lamar Community College at 4 p.m.
The North sub-region will have four games as well on Saturday. The north games include No. 1 Western Wyoming Community College hosting No. 8 Northwest College at 2 p.m.; No. 2 Casper College Thunderbirds hosting No. 7 Laramie County Community College at 4 p.m.; No. 3 Gillette College playing host to No. 6 Eastern Wyoming College at 4 p.m.; and No. 4 Central Wyoming College hosting No. 5 Sheridan College at 4 p.m.
The winners move on to the quarterfinals of the regional tournament in Sterling, Colorado, on March 5 with the championship game slated for March 7.
The women’s first round games will be played Friday, Feb. 28, Saturday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, Feb. 29.
Games on Friday will pit the No. 3 Eastern Wyoming College Lady Lancers hosting Central Wyoming College at 6:30 p.m. Other games on Friday include No. 2 Gillette College hosting Northwest College at 6 p.m.; No. 4 Sheridan College hosting Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m.; McCook Community College hosting Lamar Community College at 6 p.m.; South No. 2 Otero Junior College taking on Western Wyoming Community College at 5 p.m
Saturday’s game will pit No. 4 Sheridan College hosting Laramie County Community College at 2 p.m.; while No. 4 Northeastern Junior College hosts Trinidad State on Sunday at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.