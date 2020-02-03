WNCC men host North Platte in important game for Cougars

The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team remained alive for a chance to host the Region IX tournament with a thundering 99-80 win over then No. 7 Otero Junior College on Friday, Jan. 31.
Now, the Cougars will have an important home contest against North Platte Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. when the Knights come to Cougar Palace. Tuesday’s game with North Platte is WNCC faculty and staff appreciation night with the faculty and staff being recognized before the game by the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Why is this game so important? WNCC, who is 14-7 on the year, is 4-2 in South Sub-region and two games out of first place. Northeastern Junior College leads the South with a 6-0 record and 16-6 overall record. The winner of the South will host the 8-team, 3-day regional tournament in March.
WNCC’s only two losses this season came against Northeastern, 105-102 on Jan. 14, and North Platte 101-98 on Jan. 18.
Since those two defeats, the Cougars have run off three straight, topping Lamar Community College 101-80, coming back to get a nail-biting win over Trinidad State 90-89, and then topping Otero.
North Platte enters with a 6-12 record, including a 4-game losing streak. The Knights, topped WNCC and McCook before falling to Trinidad State 58-57, Otero 82-65, Lamar 67-53, and then to Southeast on Sunday 79-74.
Northeastern will face North Platte after Tuesday’s game with Otero. The Plainsmen will have WNCC and Otero on the road Feb. 13 and Feb. 18. Otero fell from No. 7 to 18th in this week’s poll.
The other side of the region, the North, also has a dogfight for the top spot. Western Wyoming and Casper are knotted at 7-1 in the conference. Both teams are ranked in this week’s poll, Western Wyoming is 14th and Casper is 23rd.
Western Wyoming suffered its first loss in the sub-region when the Mustangs fell to Sheridan 91-82. Casper, the defending Region IX champs, stayed atop the region with an 80-77 win on Tuesday, Jan. 28, over Central Wyoming and then a 97-68 win over Laramie County Community College.
The Eastern Wyoming College Lances captured their first sub-region win on Saturday when the Lancers topped Northwest College 90-68 in Torrington, Wyoming. The win snapped a 7-game losing streak. EWC will be back in action Wednesday when they host Laramie County Community College.
Region IX Women’s Basketball
The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team took a one game lead in the South Sub-region after the third-ranked Cougars took care of previously sub-region undefeated Otero Junior College 90-60 to go to 20-1 overall and 5-0 in sub-region play.
WNCC has won 18 straight and was scheduled to face ranked Casper College Monday night in Casper, but that game was cancelled because of weather conditions in Casper.
WNCC will have two games in four days this weekend when they travel to face McCook Community College on Friday and then head to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College. McCook is 3-2 in sub-region play and 16-5 overall. WNCC and McCook played on January 14 and WNCC had its way over McCook, winning 105-53.
As for the Lancers, EWC is on a 3-game winning streak and moved into a tie for third place in the North Sub-region with three other teams at 5-3 in conference play. The Lancers are 12-10 overall and trail Gillette and Casper in the sub-region standings. Gillette is ranked 21st with a 8-0 sub-region record and 22-2 overall, while Casper is ranked 17th in the nation with a 7-1 sub-region mark and 20-3 overall.
The winner of the North sub-region will host the Region IX tournament in March.
Region IX Softball
Junior College softball started this past weekend and the Western Nebraska Community College softball team was scheduled to open their season Tuesday in Clarendon, Texas, but that game was postponed because of weather conditions. The Clarendon game will probably be rescheduled.
On Wednesday, the Cougars were supposed to play Howard College in a four-game series over two days. The Wednesday games have been cancelled but Thursday’s games are still scheduled.
WNCC will then continue on and face Western Texas College on Friday and Saturday in a four-game series.
In other action over the weekend, Otero Junior College is 2-0 after two easy wins over Luna Community College, while Northeastern Junior College went 2-2 in games against Clarendon College.
Otero won its games against Luna 14-3 and 12-5. NJC split doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday in Clarendon, Texas. Saturday’s action saw Clarendon win 11-3 while NJC won the second game 13-2. Sunday’s action saw Clarendon capture the first game 8-2 before NJC won the second game 14-13.
McCook was also in Texas and went 0-4 to open the season. The Indians fell to Western Texas 19-1 and 11-3 on Thursday before falling to Vernon College on Friday 12-0 and 20-3.
Lamar was in Kansas over the weekend and the Lopes went 1-3. Lamar split with Pratt, falling in the first game 14-6 before beating Pratt 15-6. Lamar then fell to Barton Community College 12-2 and 4-1.
Region IX Baseball
Four of the seven Empire Conference baseball teams opened the season this past weekend. The WNCC baseball is scheduled to open the season this weekend at Cleveland Field against Dawson Community College. Those games are pending depending on how much snow the Scottsbluff/Gering area gets.
Dawson opened the season at Northeastern Junior College and the Plainsmen went 4-0 in the region with four wins over the Montana school. NJC won on Saturday 12-0 and then 11-5 before topping the Bucs 7-6 in eight innings and then 6-2 on Sunday.
Otero opened the season going 2-1 in games with New Mexico Military, while Trinidad State split contests with Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Trinidad dropped 5-3 and 15-5 games on Friday before coming back to earn 4-3 and 5-0 wins on Saturday.
Otero opened the season with a 13-11 and 10-3 win over New Mexico Military on Saturday before falling to the New Mexico team on Sunday 16-4.
Lamar, the defending Region IX champs, went 1-2 to open the season. The Lopes fell to Garden City Community College 8-4 and 7-1 on Saturday before earning a 9-8 win on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.