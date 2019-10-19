Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD STRONG WINDS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * TIMING...THROUGH 6 PM MDT SUNDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 9 AM AND 5 PM MDT SUNDAY ACROSS THE REST OF THE AREA. * WINDS...NORTHWEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS 60 TO 70 MPH. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. THERE IS AN EXTREME RISK FOR BLOW OVERS TO LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&