WNCC soccer teams register wins

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten with another shutout on Saturday over Barton Community College, a team that received votes in the NJCAA preseason poll.
The Cougars, who knocked off No. 3 Iowa Western Community College in overtime on Friday, continued the defensive intensity on Saturday by downing Barton by a score of 2-0.
“The women played good. They played a very disciplined game like they did against Iowa Western,” WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said. “We were able to wear the opponent down and get some opportunities in front of goal and finished the chances that we got.”
Rasnic said that he was surprised with how his team played considering they played Friday and Barton didn’t.
“We were tired and Barton didn’t play yesterday,” Rasnic said. “My expectations were that we probably would do well the first half. But what happened was we wore them out the first half and then we dominated them in the second half.”
Perla Guzman scored the first goal of the match for the Cougars 15 minutes into the second half.
The lead stayed that way until Bethany Fuchs netted an insurance goal with 20 minutes left to play for the 2-0 lead.
“The run of play was going both ways,” Rasnic said. “They were getting opportunities, but once again our defense was just good. They covered all the pressure that Barton could bring. Barton has some really fast players on top. Our girls were just smarter. It wasn’t that we were faster, we just played smarter than they did.”
WNCC will travel to Gillette, Wyoming, next weekend to face Mount Marty on Saturday and then Dakota County Technical College on Sunday.
WNCC men 2, Illinois Central 0
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team rebounded with authority on Saturday in bettering No. 12 Illinois Central College 2-0 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
WNCC, which dropped a 6-0 contest to Iowa Western Community College on Friday, responded with great tenacity in getting the first win of the season.
“The men played fantastic today,” WNCC head coach Todd Rasnic said. “It was a completely different game.”
Rasnic said Illinois Central was a very good opponent.
“Really, the team we played today was better than Iowa Western,” he said. “They pressured us and pressured us and we played really well on defense. Their team got tired and our team played through a lot of fatigue and we controlled the game.”
After a scoreless first half, Washington Junior gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Saul Aguilar then netted a second goal off a free kick to push WNCC’s advantage to 2-0.
WNCC will head to Gillette, Wyoming, for a pair of matches against a Montana club team on Saturday and Dakota County Technical College on Sunday.