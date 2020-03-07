WNCC softball team splits doubleheader with Western Texas

It was a night and day type of doubleheader for the Western Nebraska Community College softball team in its home opener Friday at Volunteer Field against Western Texas College.
In the first game, the Cougars managed just one hit while Western Texas tallied 10 and 10 runs capturing the 10-0 win.
The second game was totally opposite with the Cougars finishing with 11 hits and Lexi Parker tossed six strong innings in giving the Cougars the 9-1 win.
“We really turned it around from the first game,” Parker said. “All of us were not going to take anything for granted. This is the first day of playing on our home field and that means a lot to us. So we turned it around and played for each other.”
The two teams will be back at Volunteer Field for another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. It was also the Cougars’ first game in nearly two weeks.
“We definitely have been working hard [during the past two weeks] but we are just trying to get better,” Parker said. “The second game just showed that we will do whatever it takes to get the win.”
The second game was a complete turnaround for the Cougars. Parker said they came together and it showed.
“We had a little huddle before the game and game together and we said we are just going to play for each other,” Parker said. “There is no other choice.’
WNCC started the hit parade early in the game. Sidnee Hogan led off with a single and scored on a double by Makenzie Bakel. After a single by Cortney Rhees, Hannah Baesler reached base on an error to score Bakel. Rhees came in to score on a walk by Jade Gomez for the 3-0 win.
WNCC added two more runs in the second on two hits. Rhees singled home Bakel for the 4-0 lead and then Baesler triples in Rhees for a 5-0 advantage.
The Cougars went up 7-0 with two more in the fourth on three hits. Bakel and Tylar Comeau led off with singles. Rhees loaded the bases after reaching on an error. Bakel scores on a sacrifice fly by Baesler and Comeau scored on a Maizie Clark single for a 7-0 lead.
Western Texas avoided the shutout with a run in the fifth, but WNCC ended the game with two in the sixth on the 8-run rule. Comeau led off getting on base via an error. Comeau scored on a Rhees double and then pinch runner Lindsey Allie scored on a Clark double for the final run.
WNCC pounded out 11 hits in the win. Rhees led the way with three hits, including a double with three runs scored and a two RBIs. Bakel and Clark each had two hits with a double. Bakel scored three runs with a RBI, while Clark had two RBIs.
Baessler had a triple in the win.
Parker picked up the win, going six innings in scattering three hits and giving up a run while striking out three and not walking a batter.
The way they played in the second game is the way they want to play all the time.
“That second game was more us,” Parker said. “I was surrounded by our we practice, how we play, and how we act. It was we did things as one and it was us. We were unified.”
The first game started out as a defensive contest before Western Texas heated up on offense, scoring two in the third and four runs each in the fourth and fifth to get the 10-0 win.
Bakel had the only hit in the opening game.
Emma Glawson went 3 1/3 innings in striking out two and allowing six runs and seven hits. Parker finished off the game allowing three hits and four runs.
Parker said Saturday’s game the Cougars need to come out as a unit.
“We have to come out as one and play unified like we did in that second game,” she said. “I think if we do that, we will be OK. We will definitely compete better than we did the first game.”
Game 1
W. Texas 002 44 – 10 10 1
WNCC 000 00 – 0 1 3
LP – Emma Glawson.
Game 2
W. Texas 000 010 – 1 3 4
WNCC 320 202 – 9 11 0
WP – Lexi Parker.
2B – Makenzie Bakel, Maizie Clark, Cortney Rhees.
3B – Hannah Baesler.
