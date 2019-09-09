WNCC to host EWC in Highway 26 showdown

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team will bring a three-match winning streak into its home opener on Tuesday for a battle of Highway 26 teams when Eastern Wyoming College visits Cougar Palace.
First serve is set for 7 p.m.
The Cougars, who earned honorable mention votes in this week’s national poll, are 7-3 on the season and have won three straight since an Aug. 31 loss to Salt Lake Community College. The win streak includes a win over preseason No. 1 College of Southern Idaho, Western Wyoming Community College, and Laramie County Community College.
The Lancers enter with a lofty 9-1 record and have won five in a row. EWC went 4-0 at the Sheridan Classic over the weekend with wins over Rocky Mountain JV, Miles Community College, Dawson Community College, and Colorado Northwestern.
Adia Sherbeyn, a sophomore defensive specialist for the Cougars from Torrington, Wyoming, said the team is looking forward to the home opener.
“We are so excited,” Sherbeyn said. “We have been practicing really hard all week. We are just super excited to get to this game.”
WNCC and EWC faced each other a couple weeks ago and the Cougars earned a hard-fought five-set victory over the Lancers 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 21-25, 15-9 on Aug. 27. In that contest, WNCC had three players finish with multiple kills led by Karen Cordero with 18 followed by 12 each from Luisa Beining and Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina. Mamai-Lagafuaina also had nine blocks, while Andrea Tsvertanova tallied 40 set assists.
The Lancers were led by Vanja Pzzuij with 12 kills followed by 10 kills from Tina Betham. The Lancers’ forte in the first encounter was their backrow where they had three players tally double-digit digs, led by J’Adore Hayes with 11 followed by 10 each from Alexis Trowbridge and Przuij.
Sherbeyn said they know what they are up against after facing EWC earlier this season.
“We know that when they are on, they are on,” she said. “So, we can’t play with them, we have to play the way we know how to play and really get after it.”
