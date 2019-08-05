WNCC volleyball team opens practice with higher hopes

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team enters the new campaign with a different mentality after missing out on the NJCAA national tournament last season for the first time in 20 years.
It’s put a little more fire in the four returning sophomores along with the 11 newcomers to this years’ squad, which began practice on Friday.
Torrington’s Adia Sherbeyn, one of the four returners, said the team looks promising after just three days of practice.
“We are looking good this year. We are all gelling as a team, so I am excited for the season,” Sherbeyn said. “I think we have a lot of talent. We have a strong front row. The back row can pass.”
A big key for WNCC to start a new streak of going to nationals will be chemistry, and the sophomores are trying to instill a quick bond with the freshmen.
“The sophomores are trying to lead by example and have a big voice,” Sherbeyn said. “The freshmen are already doing great.”
Leslie Mamai-Lagafuaina, a 6-foot-3 middle hitter from Aiea, Hawaii, said she realizes what needs to be done for the Cougars to bring back the regional title and she believes this team can start a new championship streak.
“Speaking off our experience from last year, I think our focus is more on chemistry,” she said. “We lacked that a lot last year, we didn’t bond at all and it showed on the court. This year us sophomores are trying to build a relationship with everybody and even with our coaches so we can bond on the court and off. It will show in our playing time.”
WNCC only returns four players from a year ago. Besides Sherbeyn and Mamai-Lagafuaina, the other two returners are starting libero Ana Costas, 5-1 from Gurabo, Puerto Rico, and outside hitter Gabriela Canavati, 5-6 from El Paso, Texas.
The four sophomores will be pushed, too, this season with 11 talented incoming players. Mamai-Lagafuaina said she isn’t surprised by the freshmen’s talent since they saw the potential the players had when they came on visits. What she likes is the depth this team will have.
“I’m not really surprised because we all saw them beforehand when they tried out. We knew what their potential was,” she said. “I believe this year we will be stronger because we are physically getting there and our bond is getting there.”
Depth all-around will be a huge advantage to the team this year from hitters to setters to defensive specialists.
Head coach Binny Canales signed three local players to help the team. They include Mitchell’s Anabelle Gillen along with Gering’s Olivia Schaub and Arianna Mitchell.
The biggest loss from a year ago was the graduation of the team’s two setters in Jayme Commins and Enna Masaki. WNCC will have three players vying for playing time at setter. Besides Gillen, also vying for the setter position will be 5-9 Andrea Tsvetanova of Sofia, Bulgaria, and 5-7 Olivia Transfiguracion of Kapolei, Hawaii.
The outside hitting spots will also be filled with plenty of talent. Besides returner Canavati, the other outsides include 5-10 Karen Cordero of Chula Vista, California, 5-8 Anuhea Koahi of Honolulu, Hawaii, 5-11 Luisa Beining of Munster, Germany, and Gering’s Schaub.
The middle hitting position should also have a lot of talent. Besides Mamai-Lagafuaina and Mitchell, the other middle is 5-10 La’Treva Kennedy of Bryan, Texas.
The defensive specialists included Sherbeyn, Gillen, and 5-5 Nicole Pena of Killeen, Texas.
With the make-up of the team, Mamai-Lagafuaina is excited for the season.
“I am liking the girls this year,” she said. “I feel like our coaching staff, the sophomores, and the girls in general are prepared and ready to get this year started.”
WNCC will open the season August 22 when the Cougars face Durham College out of Canada at McCook before continuing on to compete in the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Aug. 23-24 against Ellsworth Community College, Iowa Western Community College, Indian Hills Community College, and Jefferson College.
“We are excited [for the first road trip],” Mamai-Lagafuaina said. “Yesterday we got a little glimpse of our potential when we did 6-on-6. We just played in random places and it was just how we clicked. It took a while, but we clicked and everyone said we are comfortable and getting in the groove.”
The first home match is slated for September 10 when the Cougars host Eastern Wyoming College. By then the Cougars are hoping they are clicking on all cylinders.
“That is very important to click as a team,” Mamai-Lagafuaina said. “That is how we are going to win. If there is no chemistry on the court, there is nothing. There are a lot of us this year. I am excited. We all are excited and we are getting there.”