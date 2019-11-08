Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER DANGER FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN PANHANDLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...13 TO 15 PERCENT IN THE AFTERNOON. * HAINES...4 TO 5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&