Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER DANGER FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND HIGH WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...WEST TO NORTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...12 TO 15 PERCENT IN THE AFTERNOON. * HAINES...4 TO 5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&