McCOOK — The third-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a strong third quarter in registering their 19th straight victory with a 72-51 Region IX South Sub-region win over McCook Community College on Friday, Feb. 7.
The Cougar women moved to 21-1 on the season but more importantly 6-0 in the sub-region.
WNCC didn’t start the contest like they have the past few games with big opening 10 minutes. In fact, the Cougars scored early and then went nearly nine minutes without a basket as McCook held a 10-6 lead after the first quarter.
WNCC came back and tied the game at 22 and then raced to a 29-24 halftime lead.
It was the third quarter that put separation between the Cougars and Indians. WNCC equaled the amount of points they had in the first half just in the third quarter along, outscoring McCook 39-11 in the third to hold a 58-35 lead.
WNCC didn’t let up in the fourth as they raced to the 72-51 win.
WNCC shot 39 percent from the field and were 32 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 25). WNCC didn’t hit their free throws, making just 43 percent (6 of 14).
The Cougars defense, however, stymied the Indians all night. McCook shot just 33 percent from the field and converted just 3 of 17 3-pointers. McCook was 14 of 23 from the free throw line.
The big difference in the game was turnovers and steals. The Cougars force 31 McCook turnovers and the Cougars also had 14 steals. Tishara Morehouse finished with four steals while dishing off six assists.
WNCC had a pair in double figures. Morehouse finished with 18 points including four 3-pointers. Lidsey Mahoukou tallied 11 points with six rebounds.
Yuliyana Valcheva and R’Manie Pulling each had eight points. Taylor Joplin added two 3-pointers in the contest.
WNCC 21-1, will be back in action Monday when they travel to Torrington, Wyoming, to face Eastern Wyoming College in a game that was rescheduled from November because of snowy conditions. Tip off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
WNCC 6 23 29 14 – 72
McCook 10 14 11 16 – 51
WNCC
Tishara Morehouse 18, Yuliyana Morehouse 8, Zarrea Coleman 5, Georgia Berry 5, Dezmonea Antwine 6, Dakota Duplessia 2, R’Manie Pulling 8, Maddy Campbell 3, Taylor Joplin 6, Lidsey Mahoukou 11.
WNCC men hold off McCook for win
MCCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team got 43 points from Kalen Williams and Teddy Allen and the Cougar men had to hold off a late McCook Community College charge in picking up the 95-92 win Friday night in McCook, Nebraska.
The win was the Cougars fifth straight and moves WNCC to 15-7 overall and more importantly to 6-2 in the South Sub-region. Northeastern Junior College still leads the sub-region at 7-0.
The Cougars shot the ball well Friday, shooting 63 percent in the first half and 56 percent in the second half. WNCC shot 83 percent from the 3-point arc in the first half to race to the 47-34 halftime lead.
The second half got scarier for the Cougars. WNCC had a 12-point lead at one time but saw McCook claw themselves back into the contest to one point with under 20 seconds to play. WNCC’s Teddy Allen hit two free throws late to put WNCC up 95-92. McCook couldn’t get the tying bucket.
WNCC had four players in double figures in the contest. Allen led the way with 22 points with two 3-pointers. Williams added 21 points followed by Kenny Strawbridge with 19, Jarred Rosser with 16, and Tayler Johnson with nine.
WNCC, 16-7, will be back in action Monday, Feb. 10, when they travel to face Eastern Wyoming College.
WNCC 47 48 – 95
McCook 34 48 – 92
WNCC
Kalen Williams 21, Teddy Allen 22, Jarred Rosser 16, Kenny Strawbridge 19, Elie Cadet 3, Tayler Johnson 9, Jordan Smith 5.
