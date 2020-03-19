Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES WIND AND SNOW ACROSS THE REGION THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH. * WHERE...SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY IN NEBRASKA AND MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS COULD BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&