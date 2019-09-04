WNCC women's soccer team improves to 5-0

STERLING, Colo. – The 19th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team moved to 5-0 on the season after earning a 3-1 win over Northeastern Junior College Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado.
The Cougars’ 5-0 start is the best since the 2003 team went 19-0 before falling for the first time in the district tournament. The 2003 team reached a No. 8 ranking.
The last time the Cougars were ranked was in 2008 as they were ranked as high as No. 11.
With the ranking, WNCC went into the NJC match with plenty to play for and they took control in the first half and led from start to finish.
While the Cougars scored two first half goals, NJC had a great shot early in the opening half when a shot hit the pole and bounced out.
After that NJC miss, WNCC picked things up as Litzi Delarosa scored the Cougars’ first goal in the 29th minute for the 1-0 lead off an assist from Caroline Vieira.
The Cougars made it 2-0 in the 39th minute as Thais Nayara scored to send WNCC into the locker room with the two-goal advantage.
The Plainswomen sliced the lead in half at 2-1 in the 49th minute off a goal by Emali Ortega.
The lead stayed that way until the 83rd minute when Bethany Fuchs took the ball away and went in and booted the ball into the back of the net for the 3-1 lead.
Fuchs said the Cougars are playing with a different mentality this season, and it’s paying off so far.
“It’s really exciting for the team because last season we were playing to survive. Whereas this season, we are playing to win,” the sophomore said. “I really have to hand it to the defense because none of this would have been possible without them. It’s exciting to be part of the team right now because WNCC women’s soccer hasn’t been ranked in about 10 years. That being said, we don’t want to let any of this get to our head. We want to stay focused on continuing to improve.”
WNCC had 17 shots in the contest, while NJC finished with four. WNCC only had two corner kicks compared to seven for NJC.
Laramie Lake had seven saves in net for the Cougars.
WNCC will be back in action Sept. 13-14 on the road for conference games at Trinidad State Junior College and Otero Junior College.
NJC men 4, WNCC 1
STERLING, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team scored early, but then let the Northeastern Junior College men dictate play the rest of the way as the Plainsmen registered a 4-1 win Tuesday evening in Sterling, Colorado.
WNCC scored just three minutes into the match on a goal by Yugo Brito off an assist from Bernando Torres for the 1-0 lead. WNCC’s defense was playing tough after that thwarting the NJC offense. Then the 42nd minute, the Plainsmen tied the game at 1-1 to send the game into intermission tied.
The Plainsmen broke the ice in the 68th minute with a goal to lead 2-1.
NJC outshot WNCC 13-8 in the contest. The Plainsmen also had eight corner kicks compared to four for WNCC.
WNCC, 3-2, will return to conference action Sept. 13-14 at Trinidad State Junior College and Otero Junior College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.