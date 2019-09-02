WNCC women's soccer team matches best start since 2013

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Bethany Fuchs scored a hat trick and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten on the young season with a 12-0 win over Dakota County Technical College Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Cougars improved to 4-0, which matches the best start since 2013. That team also went 4-0 to start the season.
The 12 goals scored in the match is the fourth most in school history. The top three marks of 18, 16, and 15 were all scored in 2003.
WNCC netted six goals in each half. The Cougars finished play outshooting Dakota County by a 27-3 margin.
Fuchs, a sophomore from Aurora, Colorado, led the way with three goals. Litzi Delarosa and Perla Guzman each added a pair of goals.
It took less than a minute for WNCC to get the scoring started as Gering’s Destiny Mueller scored off an assist from Ana Lopez.
Fuchs scored the next two goals midway through the first half. Her first came off an assist from Thais Nayara, while her second goal was assisted by Mueller.
WNCC added three more goals in the final 10 minutes of the half. Guzman scored her two goals in the eighth and third minutes, while Ashley Ruiz scored in the fourth minute for the 6-0 halftime lead.
WNCC had six more goals in the second half. Delarosa scored first less than two minutes into the half for a 7-0 lead. Fuchs then hit the hat trick with her third goal 10 minutes into the half off an assist from Caroline Vieira.
Delarosa notched her second of the match in the 32nd minutes.
Gering’s Brittney Spreier kicked in her first collegiate goal in the 25th minute off an assist from Lisa Haferkamp. Vieira made it 11-0 with 21 minutes to play before Jackie Valenciano finished off the scoring in the seventh minute off an assist from Vieira.
Laramie Lake was in net for the Cougars in the first half and recorded two saves while Melody Kaup was in net in the second half and recorded one save.
WNCC, 4-0, will be back in action Wednesday against Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. NJC is 3-1 on the season.
WNCC men 3, Dakota County 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team earned a 3-2 win over Dakota County Technical College on Sunday in Gillette, Wyoming.
The Cougars have won three straight matches heading into a conference contest Wednesday at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.
WNCC won the shot count, taking 29 to just six for Dakota County.
Dakota County struck first scoring in the 16th minute off a defensive deflection. WNCC responded a minute later to not the score at 1-1 as Omar Sissoko off an assist from Yugo Brito.
WNCC went ahead 2-1 in the 38th minute as Jack Mann scored off an assist from Sissoko.
After Dakota County pulled even, WNCC wasted little time in taking the lead in the second half as Saul Aguilar took a pass from Sissoko and scored to put the Cougars in front for good.
Ruam Barbosa had three saves in net for the Cougars.
WNCC’s domination of play included eight corner kicks compared to just three for Dakota County.