WNCC women's soccer team upsets No. 3 Iowa Western

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team opened the season in grand fashion by upsetting No. 3 Iowa Western Community College 1-0 in overtime on Friday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Rafaela Passos, WNCC’s sophomore captain, booted a penalty kick with about four minutes to play in overtime for the match winner.
WNCC coach Todd Rasnic said it was a nice win to start the season.
“The win is as big as it gets unless we play No. 2 tomorrow,” Rasnic said. “The girls played with heart. They played with talent. They worked harder than the opponent and won the game.”
Rasnic said the key was the play of the defense, especially Laramie Lake of Cheyenne, Wyoming, in net. Lake made six big saves in the first half and then made a save each in the next two periods – the 45-minute second half and the 10-minute overtime period.
“We played OK. We were getting dominated in the first half. We made some adjustments in the second half and the girls matched their numbers with what they were doing and we kind of took the game over,” Rasnic said. “Laramie Lake in goal was outstanding. And the back four [kept their offense] from getting around them. They were just solid all the way across.”
The four defenders Rasnic referenced were Passos, Raquel Ferreira, Thais Nayara, and Litzi Delarosa.
“Lake and Thais were the players of the game,” he said. “It was a good game.”
WNCC finished with six shots on net. Destiny Mueller had three shots while Bethany Fuchs had two shots.
WNCC finished with seven corner kicks in the match compared to four for Iowa Western.
Lake had nine saves in net.
WNCC, 1-0, will have less than 24 hours before taking on Barton Community College Saturday morning. Braton received honorable mention votes in the preseason ratings.
“The problem is duplicating the passion,” Rasnic said. “It is going to be difficult because Barton is very good as well.”
Iowa Western men 6, WNCC 0
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Western Nebraska Community College men’s soccer team couldn’t find any offense in dropping a 6-0 contest to Iowa Western Community College Friday afternoon in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
“I thought the guys played where I thought we would be right now,” WNCC coach Todd Rasnic said. “I didn’t think we would get six goals put in on us, but I changed some players around after they got a lead on us. I don’t think the score is accurate to where we will be later in the season.”
Iowa Western scored three goals in each half.
WNCC will be back in action Saturday when it faces No. 12 Illinois Central College.