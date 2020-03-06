CASPER, Wyo. — The second-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team will be playing for a Region IX title after registering a 77-63 win over Gillette College to advance to the championship game of the Region IX tournament.
The Cougars, 28-1 and winners of their last 26 straight games, will face Casper College for the Region IX title and the automatic berth into the national tournament in Lubbock, Texas, March 17-21. Casper was a 74-65 winner over Otero Junior College.
The championship is slated for 6 p.m. in Casper, Wyoming.
WNCC head coach Chad Gibney said it is a big accomplishment for the team playing in their fourth straight Region IX title game.
“It is a great accomplishment for our program,” Gibney said. “I am really excited for our team to compete for an opportunity to be regional tournament champs.”
The regional title game will not be easy, either, as they face the host team on their home court. Two years ago, Casper defeated WNCC in the regional title game 85-75.
“Casper is extremely disciplined,” Gibney said. “They are really, really tough and well coached. They will provide a lot of challenges for us. I think whoever can dictate pace will have a chance to win the game.”
Gibney said his team did a good job of jumping on Gillette early.
“We did a nice job of jumping out on them early,” Gibney said. “I thought our pressure got things going in the right way.”
WNCC had a strong first half. After leading 17-13 after one quarter, the Cougars opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to lead 24-13. WNCC kept excelling on offense and defense in leading 29-15 at one point after Tishara Morehouse hit five straight points.
The Cougars never looked back and raced to the 38-22 halftime lead.
The second half proved to be a different story, especially the third period where Gillette outscored WNCC 14-10 to close the game to 48-36.
Gillette got even closer in the final stanza, coming to within seven, 58-51. WNCC’s R’Manie Pulling stopped the run with back-to-back buckets for a 62-51 lead. Gillette came right back, slicing the lead back down to seven, 64-57.
WNCC wasted little time pushing the lead back to double digits behind four points from Lidsey Mahoukou and two free throws from Taylor Joplin for a 70-57 lead. WNCC continued to hit free throws down the stretch for the final 77-63 margin.
WNCC shot 42 percent from the field and just 26 percent from beyond the arc. WNCC made just five treys. The big difference was free throw shooting where WNCC was 20 of 28 from the line.
Gillette shot 37 percent from the field and 26 percent from beyond the arc, burying six treys. The Pronghorns were 11 of 17 from the charity stripe.
Gibney said his team missed their first four free throws and then were nearly perfect after that.
“I think we missed our first four, but after that we turned it around,” he said.
WNCC had three players in double figures. Morehouse finished with 23 points with a perfect 6 of 6 from the charity stripe. She also had five assists and five rebounds.
Pulling chipped in 21 points with three 3-pointers while Mahoukou had 12 points.
Gillette 13 9 14 27 – 63
WNCC 17 21 10 29 – 77
WNCC
Tishara Morehouse 23, Yuliyana Valcheva 4, R’Manie Pulling 21, Taylor Joplin 8, Lidsey Mahoukou 12, Zarrea Coleman 7, Dezmonea Antwine 2.
GILLETTE
Skylar Patton 17, Syndney Prather 12, Teila McInerney 2, Kobe Hawes 21, Molly Coleman 7, Karlie Valdez 2, Kindall Seamands 2.
