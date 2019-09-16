WNCC women top Otero, men fall in soccer action

LA JUNTA, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College women’s and men’s soccer team split matches on Saturday against Otero Junior College in Region IX conference action.
The Cougar women rebounded from their first defeat of the season on Friday against Trinidad State Junior College with a 1-0 shutout over the Rattlers.
The contest was tight throughout with neither team scoring a goal despite the Cougar women holding a 17-7 shot advantage.
WNCC finally netted the go-ahead goal as Rafaela Passos took a pass from Caroline Vieira in the 79th minute for the goal. WNCC held on the rest of the way in collecting the win.
The Cougars out-shot the Rattlers, but the Rattlers had a 5-4 corner kick advantage.
WNCC goal keepers Laramie Lake and Ana Von Ruden each were stellar in net. Lake had four saves, while Von Ruden finished with three.
The WNCC men weren’t as fortunate, falling to the Rattlers 4-1 for their third straight defeat.
Otero grabbed a 2-0 lead at halftime and went up 3-0 before WNCC finally found the back of the net in the 62nd minute when Vincius Viana dribbled the ball and booted the ball in to the back of the net.
Otero came back to add an insurance goal late for the conference win.
WNCC and Otero each had 10 shots in the contest, while Otero had the corner kick advantage at 6-4.
Ruam Barbosa and Richard Gutierrez were in net and each goalkeeper had one save in the contest.
Both WNCC teams will return to action on Saturday when they have their home openers against Central Community College-Columbus at the Landers Memorial Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff. The women’s contest is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. and the men will follow at 4 p.m.
