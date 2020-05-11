WNCC's Arcy Salgado signs to play soccer at William Woods

When Arcy and Hector Salgado came to Western Nebraska Community College two years ago to play soccer, the two had dreams of playing at a higher level.
The twins will get to do that, but it won’t be at the same school like they did at Eaglecrest High in Denver and at WNCC. Hector signed with Knox College earlier in April and Salgado was still looking around. Salgado finally found a school to play at and will be headed to William Woods University in Missouri.
Salgado is the second Cougar to sign with William Woods as Saul Aguilar signed to play there in February.
“I picked William Woods University because they have a really beautiful campus, the coach was interested from the start and they have a good and accomplished team,” Salgado said.
It was tough to pick William Woods because it would mean that him and Hector would be separated, but he is happy with the decision.
“It was really tough, knowing when looking at other schools, Hector and I would be separated, but this school seemed the most like home which made the decision going there easy,” he said. “They’re a really professional and great program, they take pride in their work ethic and character on and off the field, the environment is what drove me in going there.”
Salgado said it will be strange not having his brother on his team.
“It will be really different,” Salgado said. “We’ve been doing everything together since we were kids, played on every team, so it will be hard not to have someone to talk to everyday and have my back. We have played on different teams once or twice but I always came to his games and he came to mine. It will be the first time we don’t live with each other.”
Salgado saw action in 11 games in his two years as a Cougar and he played in seven games as a sophomore. He said he grew as a player in his two years at WNCC.
“I have matured a lot as a soccer player,” he said. “I also learned a lot about myself as a player.”
Salgado said he wanted to finish his time as a Cougar playing with his team, but that wasn’t possible with the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really hard because I wanted to go out with winning with my brothers (the Cougar team),” he said. “They mean everything to me and would’ve wanted to spend my last months with the guys. But I am doing OK. Denver is a hectic place right now, but I’m just staying home finishing up school.”
Salgado he has his brother to work out with to get ready for next year.
“YHector and I train every day at a local park,” he said. “We try to get as much reps in as possible.”
Salgado will major in exercise science and said will miss the good times at WNCC.
“I will miss the friends I have made and being on talent shows,” he said. “I just want to thank everyone who made my time at WNCC special, and give a shout out to the UN, and to coach Greg Watts, Angela Endly, Matt Best and Roberto Valdez for making me the player and person I am today. And also coach Maribella.”
