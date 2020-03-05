Yara Garcia leads Scottsbluff girls to first-ever state tournament win

LINCOLN — Yara Garcia scored 22 points to lead Scottsbluff to its first-ever state tournament win, downing Bennington 57-47 on Thursday, March 5.
In addition to Garcia, several Bearcats stepped up and played a big role in the win, Scottsbluff head coach Dave Bollish said. Aubry Krentz scored 15 points. Sabrina Harsh had nine points and several key rebounds in the paint.
“We’ve had (Harsh) do that a couple times at the end of the season. We know she has that (mental toughness). We know she is capable of that,” he said. “We’ve been trying to develop her and let her mature over the course of the season. She is stepping up. All of the kids are doing what we ask of them. They’re incredibly coachable. They’re just a special group to be around.”
Bollish said all of his team played a role in the win.
“We had kids step up and fill roles and do stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. That was just an unbelievable team effort from the first person off the bench in the game and the five starters to the last person off the bench who is in a knee brace,” Bollish said. “They put time and time and time in together and that’s why they’re having this opportunity. I’m so proud of them.”
Scottsbluff and Bennington battled evenly in the first half going into halftime with the score tied at 30. The Bearcats, though, took control in the third. Emma Foote hit a bucket and Payton Burda added a 3-pointer to give Scottsbluff the 37-32 lead early in the third. Krentz added back-to-back scores to push the lead to 41-34. The Bearcats wouldn’t surrender that lead as they cruised to the 57-47 win.
Scottsbluff’s defense came through in a big way for them. They forced 21 Bennington turnovers. Bollish said his team has been doing that all season long.
“I think that’s how we play. The number of games that we’ve played where we forced 20 or more turnovers is probably in the double digits. That’s how we play,” he said. “That’s also part of the conditioning. That’s part of the commitment to toughness. You have to be in great shape to run as hard as we do offensively, and then to come down as hard as we do and play defensively. We don’t take any plays off. We’re full court, full speed. That’s how we control tempo.”
A big part of the win is the intensity with which the Bearcats play, Bollish said.
“I think we set the tone for physicality, toughness and speed. I think a lot of teams are watching our kids move and are saying, ‘That’s pretty fast.’” That’s our goal. We want to be fast and we want to be strong. I think we did a good job of that,” he said.
To get to this level of play, the Bearcats put an emphasis on condition in the off-season, he said.
“I think the fact that we condition and we run. We spend time running lines. We’ve developed mental toughness through it. We’ve developed physical conditioning through it. We developed grit through it. We run and that’s the key to success for us,” Bollish said.
The Bearcats stifling defense also stymied Bennington’s leading scorer Miley Prine all night. Prine finished with 8 points.
“She was averaging about 18 (points per game) and 8 or so assists,” Bollish said. “We know she shoots 90 percent from the foul line, so hopefully she hardly got any attempts. She almost entirely scores in the paint. We wanted to force her to try to make shots from the outside and collapse down on her really hard. I thought the kids did a fantastic job executing our scheme,” Bollish said.
Scottsbluff caught Bennington off-guard with their style of play, he said.
“I think they just looked over us and weren’t ready for us to come and play,” he said.
The Bearcats will now take on Beatrice in the semifinals.
Bollish said Beatrice plays a similar style of game as his team, so he is expecting another tough battle.
The game tips off at 3:45 CST at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Scottsbluff 18 12 16 11 — 57
Bennington 17 13 8 9 — 47
Scottsbluff
Yara Garcia 22, Emma Foote 2, Payton Burda 5, Aubry Krentz 15, Mariyah Avila 2, Sabrina Harsh 9.
Bennington
Abby Boyes 7, Grace Tetschner 14, Taylor Sedlacek 2, Maddy Elwood 7, Miley Prine 8, Alison Mack 6, Whitney Wullenwaber 3.
