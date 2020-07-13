The WESTCO Zephyrs lost a doubleheader on Sunday, July 12 in games in contrasting style at Cleveland Field.
The first game saw Fort Morgan score five runs in the final two innings to come back to register a 6-4 victory.
The second game saw the Mustangs score seven first-inning runs and then earned the 17-6 win to take the doubleheader.
The first game saw the Zephyrs open the contest on fire with three first inning runs. Wyatt Haught led off the game with a single followed by Jerod Balthazor reaching on an error. Haught scored on a Creighton Dike single and Dike scores on a Hunter McCollum double. McCollum scored on a KJ Hartline single for the 3-0 lead.
The lead stays that way until Fort Morgan plates a run in the fourth. WESTCO answered the run with a single run of their own in the fifth as Chris Snelling scored Carson for the 4-1 lead.
Things changed after that as Fort Morgan scored twice in the sixth to cut the lead to 4-3. Still, WESTCO was in position to get the win. Ft. Morgan, however, put together a 2-out rally and plated three runs with two outs to get the 6-4 lead and then held the Zephyrs bats scoreless in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
WESTCO finished with eight hits in the contest with eight different Zephyrs collecting a hit. McCollum had the only extra base hit with a double along with a RBI and run scored.
Jace Heimerman went six strong innings in allowing three runs and scattering nine hits. Heimerman struck out three and walked three. Tate Carson took the loss, tossing the final three outs in allowing three runs and four hits.
The second game saw the Fort Morgan bats stay hot as the Mustangs scored seven times in the first inning to grab a quick 7-0 lead.
Ft. Morgan added four more runs in the third to lead 11-0 before the Zephyrs started to find some offense. WESTCO plated a single run in the third to cut the lead to 11-1. Snelling started the inning with a walk followed by singles by Balthazor and Dike to load the bases. Carson came through with a single to score Snelling.
WESTCO added five more runs in the fourth inning on four hits. Heimerman led off and was plunked with the pitch. Dario Rodriguez and Haught followed with singles to load the bases. With one out, Snelling and Balthazor each scored a run with singles to cut the lead to 12-3.
WESTCO added two more as Dike scores a run after hitting into a fielding error followed by Carson forcing a run in after being walked. Hartline added the fifth run when he was hit by a pitch to force in another run to cut the lead in half 12-6.
The WESTCO comeback didn’t last as Ft. Morgan added five in the fifth to go up 17-6 and then held on for the five-inning win.
Ft. Morgan outhit WESTCO 15-7 in the contest. Balthazor led the way with two hits with a run scored and RBI. Carson had two RBIs in the game while Snelling scored two runs.
Ft. Morgan was led at the plate by Nick Beltran with four hits out of five at bats. Beltran had two RBIs with a run scored with a double. Sam Shaw, Jared Baker, and John Schwinke each had two hits. Schwinke had three RBIs and three runs scored.
Balthazor took the loss on the mound, going 2/3 of a inning in allowing seven runs with five hits and on e strikeout. Dario Rodriguez went 3 1/3 innings with five runs scored, seven hits, and a strikeout. Hartline finished off the game with an inning pitched with five runs scored.
WESTCO will be back in action Wednesday when they travel to face Buckley Bombers in a doubleheader.
Game 1
Ft. Morgan 000 102 3 – 6 13 3
WESTCO Zephyrs 300 010 0 – 4 8 1
LP – Tate Carson.
2B – Hunter McCollum.
Game 2
Ft. Morgan 704 15 – 17 15 2
WESTCO Zephyrs 001 50 – 6 7 3
LP – Jerod Balthazor.
