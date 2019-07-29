Zephyrs finish season at state tourney

KEARNEY — The WESTCO Zephyrs senior legion baseball team’s season came to an end on Sunday at the Class A state tournament in Kearney.
WESTCO, playing in the National Division state tournament, fell to Millard West 11-1 in five innings during an elimination game to conclude the season. WESTCO suffered an 8-4 setback to Gretna in the opening round of the tournament to be sent to the elimination bracket.
The Zephyrs finished the year with a 31-21 record. Head coach Jeremiah Luber said that although it was disappointing to lose, the Zephyrs gained a lot of experience against top-quality competition.
“It was an amazing experience and accomplishment for the guys,” Luber said. “I told them they are going to remember that for the rest of their lives, playing really really quality teams.
“I believe Millard is still probably the favorite even though they are in the losers bracket. Gretna, we had them until the fifth inning and they turned around to run-rule Kearney. So a couple really high-quality opponents and a great expereience for our guys to compete with some top-noth competition at a high stage.”
Millard West pitcher Caleb Riedel kept the Zephyrs in check for the first three innings of action, only allowing one hit while striking out three.
While Riedel held down his part on the mound, the Millard West bats went to work in the early innings. In the top of the second, Millard West put together a four-run, two-out rally to take control.
Millard West kept pounding after the initial strike scoring three more runs in the third.
The teams traded single runs in the fourth inning. WESTCO’s Creighton Dike singled to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a balk and reached third after a wild pitch. Harold Baez then hit a ground ball to short, allowing Dike to score. The run cut Millard’s lead to 8-1.
But WESTCO’s momentum was cut short. Millard West added another three-run inning in the top of the fifth and kept the Zephyrs off the board again to end the game in five innings.
Millard West was led by Garret Kennedy, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI and one run. Kyle Lodice added two hits, as did Cohen Wrakland. Mac Anderson, Corbin Hankins and Wrakland all hit one double each.
Creighton Dike, Jerrett Richter and Porter Robbins recorded the only hits for WESTCO. Dike scored the lone run and Harold Baez added the RBI.
Paul Panduro was charged with the loss for WESTCO. Panduro surrendered eight runs, four earned, on six hits over four innings. He also struck out seven and walked four. Hunter McCollum allowed three runs and five hits in one inning.
The Class A National Division state tournament conintues until Wednesday. Gretna remains undefeated after topping Lincoln Southwest 3-2 on Monday and will face Kearney again on Tuesday. In the other semi-final, Millard West will face Lincoln Southwest.
Luber is already excited for next season, as the Zephyrs return the majority of their roster.
“Being able to play in games like that can only help you going forward,” Lubers said. “It was also kind of a wake-up call for some of our guys. Even if we think that we are pretty good there is still a lot of talent out there that we need to get better to compete with. It was good for the guys to see that.”
Millard West 043 13x x — 11 11 0
WESTCO 000 10x x — 1 3 2
WP — Caleb Riedel. LP — Paul Panduro.
2B — Millard West (Mac Anderson, Corbin Hankins, Cohen Wrakland).