Zephyrs set for June 18 season opener

When Gov. Pete Ricketts gave the OK for baseball to resume, it left area coaches scrambling to set their schedule.
Westco Zephyrs coach Jeremiah Luber said, despite the late start, his team’s schedule is nearly complete.
“I have the schedule about 95 percent complete,” he said. “I was on the phone pretty much all day yesterday (scheduling games.
I’ve had to revamp the entire thing. from what I had already. Right now we’re looking at around 30 games. We’re hosting two tournaments, and we have some good quality teams coming in for those.”
Luber, though, said all of the teams are having to scrape together a schedule.
“All of the coaches are on the same timeline as far as finding out that we’re going to have a season, and looking at schedule regional games. Every team in the region probably are going to play each other as opposed to (before where we traveled ouside of the area).”
Luber said he and his team were happy to get the OK to play.
“I knew it wouldn’t look like normal,” he said. “We were all pretty excited to the hear the governor’s new guidelines. Hopefully, we can make it work. It’s going to be hard, but we hope to get the guidelines followed and be able to just get the boys out there and play some games, because that’s what it’s all about.”
This season, the American Legion canceled the season, but left it up to local posts to decide whether or not to sponsor teams.
“The state of Nebraska, just this week, decided that there would be a Legion season, but it’s not going to look like normal. There won’t be any state tournaments or district tournaments,” Luber said.
Luber said he is hopeful that there will be some way to have a postseason.
“Right now, I know some of the teams around this area are trying to put together a postseason tournament,” he said. The plan right now is we’re going to play a triangular with North Platte and Cheyenne Post 6. We’re excited to get to play those teams, and it’ll be pretty fun.”
Luber said the pandemic didn’t seem to have any effect on how many players who are trying out for the team.
“We’re looking at right 35 to 38 players who are going to be trying out for the program, which we’re really excited about. Those are good numbers,” he said.
Despite the directed health measures, Luber said he hasn’t gotten any negative reaction from players’ parents about not wanting their kids to play this summer. Luber said he will field a young team this season.
“We got a few guys coming back from last year’s team,” he said. “We can rely on the ones who played last year and the experience of playing in our first trip to the Class A state tournament since 2006. ... We’re going to need some young guys that were playing on the Express last year. I’m not really sure who they’re going to be, but I’m excited to see which guys are going to step and take those remaining spots with the Zephyrs.”
One of the biggest changes this summer will be the way team’s travel to away games.
“We decided liability-wise and as far as following social distancing guidelines, it would defeat the purpose to use our team bus,” Luber said. “We’re not going to be able to carpool, either. Each parent is going to be responsible for getting their child to each game. I give credit to the parents. There’s going to be a lot on them, a lot more than normal,” he said. “I really thank them, but they’re going to try to make this work for the boys.”
Luber said the Zephyrs will not travel to play teams no more than three hours away, so they won’t have overnight stays. He said the Zephyrs’ longest trip will be to North Platte.
Luber said he hasn’t really heard any negative comments from the players about the way the season is going to look. As of now, only parents and family members in the same household as the player will be able to attend games. He is hopeful that fans will be allowed before the end of the season.
“I’m sure we will talk about it once we start practice in a week or so. It will be a little different, We don’t know. Maybe things will be going well by the end of June or early July,” he said.
Luber said he will be able to impart some wisdom to his players, having gone through something similar earlier in his career.
“When I was coaching at Waverly earlier in my career, out program was put on one year program. I can refer to that with the guys a little bit. I really think the guys, after the last couple months of quarantine, are just excited.”
The Zephyrs will begin their season on June 18, when teams are cleared to begin competition.
