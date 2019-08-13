Tuesday afternoon/evening: Balloon launches have been canceled due to weather.
The Star-Herald will announce Wednesday morning flight plans once available. Plans are announced by organizers before each flight.
For information on Old West Balloonfest public events, view the Old West Balloonfest publication here.
Tuesday morning flights for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships have been canceled due to winds and possible storm activity.
Pilots and judges will meet again at 5:15 p.m. and may fly tonight. Stay with starherald.com for updates and stories from the balloon championships.