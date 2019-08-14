Thursday morning flights are a go! We're still trying to determine task locations, but the Landers Soccer Complex is slated to be the public viewing area. At least one balloon is already taking to the air, Lauren Brant, Star-Herald reporter tells us.
Brant reports that the pilots have to finish the tasks by 9:30 a.m. Many pilots are hesitant to take to the air, she says, because of winds and time. If 50 percent of the pilots don't take to the air, tasks won't count.
