Wednesday afternoon:
Flights for the evening have been canceled due to winds and the potential for storm activity.
The storm cell has the potential to affect launches Thursday morning as well. Flights are anticipated to be held on Friday and Saturday.
Check out photos from Wednesday morning's flight:
Wednesday morning: Balloons will take to the air.
Planned targets will take balloonists to Lacey Park, Western Nebraska Community College and a local golf course at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Public viewing will be available at WNCC. The grass field east of the track has been set as the public viewing area. Balloons are expected to begin landing by 7 a.m.
For information on Old West Balloonfest public events, view the Old West Balloonfest publication here.